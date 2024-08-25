Former IDF intelligence chief counters Hagari's narrative regarding preemptive strike

Former head of Military Intelligence Directorate Tamir Hayman voiced his opinion on Sunday on Israel's preemptive strike in Lebanon. "If indeed Hezbollah planned to fire 6,000 aerial threats, including to the center, as some reports indicate - then Beirut would be going up in flames right now," Hayman said.

"There is no way that this was the plan and that this is how the Israeli response looks to such a step, which would mean starting an all-out war," he continued.

"It's good that the IDF destroyed thousands of weapons in the countermeasure operation early in the morning, but I recommend waiting with conclusions until the end of the event."

Hezbollah planned to launch missiles on Sunday at around 5:00 a.m. to Tel Aviv, and the Israeli pre-emptive strike foiled the plan. All the launchers were destroyed in the Israeli attack.

The IDF said that some 100 jets stopped thousands of missiles from being launched to the North. Hezbollah planned to launch about 6,000 missiles, dozens of them to central Israel. About a hundred planes attacked at the same time. In Israel, it is estimated that Hezbollah intended to launch missiles at the Glilot complex. IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari delivers Sunday evening public address. March 24, 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'First phase of response,' says Hezbollah

Hezbollah published a statement in which it claimed that the first phase of the response to the assassination of Fuad Shukr in Lebanon "has been successfully completed." The terrorist organization claimed that since this morning, it had launched more than 320 missiles and rockets into Israel. They later said that Israel's claims about the success of the attack were "empty" and that Nasrallah would speak later on Sunday and address the events.

IDF spokesman, R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari announced on Sunday morning that the IDF launched a preemptive strike in Lebanon after it was detected that Hezbollah was preparing to launch missiles and rockets at the State of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant managed the event in the Kirya. The Defense Minister announced a special situation on the home front. All local authorities in Israel have entered the highest alert, including opening control centers and public shelters. The political-security cabinet will convene at 7:00 p.m. in the Kirya.

