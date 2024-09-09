North evacuation was 'mistake,' Gantz says, urges action against Hezbollah, Iran

The decision to evacuate the residents of the North at the beginning of the war in October was a "mistake," National Unity leader Benny Gantz admitted in a speech at the MEAD conference in Washington on Sunday night.

Gantz said, "I think we made a mistake when we evacuated such a large amount of the population (in the North). We should have evacuated only the settlements and kibbutzim adjacent to the border. I myself am also responsible for this decision, which derived from the instability we all experienced at the beginning of the war."

The decision was made when Gantz's National Unity Party joined the government at the start of the war.

Gantz added, "The time to make decisions on the North has come. We have delayed it for too long. We need to make a deal to return the hostages, even if it comes at a very painful price."

"If we do not reach it in a matter of days or weeks, we will be forced to go to war in the North in order to secure the return of the residents to their homes. We will achieve our goal, even if it requires damaging the state of Lebanon itself. I don't see any other way." Evacuees from the North at the Yehuda Hotel (credit: FIRM)

Gantz clarified that "a real victory is the return of the hostages to their families and the Northern residents to their homes. This is the basis of victory. It will take another decade of operational activity in Gaza to ensure that Hamas does not rebuild its power."

The Iran-Hezbollah threat

"Hezbollah is indeed a threat, but we must remember what the root of the problem is - and that is Iran. We must continue to pressure Iran not only militarily but also economically and politically. This is a global undertaking."

"If a nuclear agreement is to be on the table again, it must not only be without holes, like the previous one, regarding enrichment and launch capabilities but also must include severe sanctions on the financing and operation of its proxies."