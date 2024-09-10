Video of tunnel in which the six Gaza hostages were detained revealed to ministers

A video filmed in the tunnel in which the six hostages who were murdered by Hamas in late August was screened to the ministers participating in the Sunday meeting of the security cabinet.

According to those present at the meeting, the ministers were shocked by the video. Although the bodies of the hostages do not appear in the video, blood stains are visible.

The tunnel in which the hostages were murdered is very narrow and low, so it is impossible to stand inside it but only lie down or sit down.

'A matter-of fact discussion'

'A matter-of fact discussion'

A Cabinet meeting participant said that the discussion in the meeting had been "matter-of-fact," perhaps "due to the video and the shock it caused." Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi.

In late August, The IDF retrieved the bodies of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino from a tunnel in Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

It was later revealed they had been killed by Hamas shortly before the IDF arrived.