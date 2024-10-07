Since Oct. 7 of last year, IDF publishes official data of the past year of war

The IDF published their official data of operations they've done throughout the last year in the multi-front war they have been fighting since exactly one year ago Monday.

Throughout the war, the IDF has been issuing regular updates to the general public on its operations against Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, and operations in the West Bank.

The IDF estimates that there is a high probability that about 14 thousand terrorists belonging to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip were eliminated. In the north, it is estimated that there are over 800 Hezbollah terrorists eliminated along with 90 commanders from the Lebanese terror organization.

Israel's Central Command has also eliminated nearly 700 terrorists since the beginning of the war.

Additionally, the IDF's Unit 504 has carried out about 7,000 investigations since the beginning of the war, which included indictments of suspects as terrorists - some of them having participated in the October 7 Massacre. Moreover, the IDF noted that relevant suspects are interrogated in the Gaza Strip or taken for further detention and questioning in Israel. IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip, October 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Those who are found not to be involved in terrorist activity are released back to the Gaza Strip, to a place where they are not in danger, the IDF said in its Monday publication.

Amount of targets attacked from the air and ground

The IDF published that as of September 25, over 40 thousand targets in the Gaza Strip were attacked from the air, and that it estimates that over one thousand of launch sites in the Gaza Strip were destroyed. The IDF has also located about 4,700 terror shafts in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, about 30 houses belonging to terrorists have been demolished, according to the IDF Central Command. Additionally, about one thousand weapons were seized in IDF operations in the West Bank in the past year.

Since the beginning of the war, about 4,900 Hezbollah targets were attacked from the air, out of 6,000 total ground targets attacked.

How many rockets were launched into Israel?

The IDF data, as of October 2, reports tens of thousands of rockets being fired into Israel throughout the past 12 months. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

13,200 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, 12,400 from Lebanon, 60 from Syria, 180 from Yemen, and 400 from Iran into Israeli airspace - which includes their missile attacks in April and the beginning of this month.

The IDF has also gone through rigorous training for the war throughout the last year, with hundreds of drills and various training sessions for IDF soldiers.

IDF medical teams also conducted about 4,100 evacuations in order to treat injured soldiers.

The Israeli military also published its casualty figures in its data, with 726 dead since the beginning of the war, which includes the 346 killed since Israel's ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF also had to call up 300 thousand reserve soldiers throughout the country for the war, with 82% of them being men and 18% being women. 46.56% of those reservists were in their twenties, 27.65% were in their thirties, and 12.56% of them were in their forties. 4.81% were in their fifties, 1% were in their sixties, and around 7% were other ages.