Khamenei says Oct. 7 massacre brought 'Zionist regime' 70 years back

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2024 07:51
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (photo credit: AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR)

Hamas's cross-border massacres in southern Israel on October 7 of last year sent Israel back 70 years, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wrote in Hebrew in a post on X/Twitter on Monday.

"Operation Al-Aqsa Flood set the Zionist regime 70 years back," Khamenei wrote.

The post, referencing the name given by Hamas to the October 7 massacre, was published at 6:29 a.m. on Monday as Israel began commemorating the event on its one-year anniversary. 

Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli posted a comment in Farsi to X in response to the Iranian theocrat's statement.

"It's amazing to see how much progress the operation has made for the people of Gaza," Chikli wrote, embedding a video purporting to show the dismal conditions in the Gaza Strip. 

Referencing Esmail Qaani

"And anyway, did you find Qaani, or is he still not available?" Chikli added, referring to Brigadier-General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, whose whereabouts remain unknown since Israel’s strike on Hezbollah’s presumed successor, Hashem Safieddine, in southern Beirut on Saturday.



