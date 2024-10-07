Khamenei says Oct. 7 massacre brought 'Zionist regime' 70 years back

Hamas's cross-border massacres in southern Israel on October 7 of last year sent Israel back 70 years, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wrote in Hebrew in a post on X/Twitter on Monday.

"Operation Al-Aqsa Flood set the Zionist regime 70 years back," Khamenei wrote.

מבצע "מבול אל-אקצא" החזיר את המשטר הציוני 70 שנים לאחור. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 7, 2024

The post, referencing the name given by Hamas to the October 7 massacre, was published at 6:29 a.m. on Monday as Israel began commemorating the event on its one-year anniversary.

Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli posted a comment in Farsi to X in response to the Iranian theocrat's statement.

"It's amazing to see how much progress the operation has made for the people of Gaza," Chikli wrote, embedding a video purporting to show the dismal conditions in the Gaza Strip.

شگفت‌انگیز است که ببینیم چقدر عملیات باعث پیشرفت مردم غزه شده است، و به هر حال آیا قاآنی را پیدا کردی یا هنوز در دسترس نیست؟ pic.twitter.com/JVlVFconit — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) October 7, 2024

Referencing Esmail Qaani

"And anyway, did you find Qaani, or is he still not available?" Chikli added, referring to Brigadier-General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, whose whereabouts remain unknown since Israel’s strike on Hezbollah’s presumed successor, Hashem Safieddine, in southern Beirut on Saturday.