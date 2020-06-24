The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

1967 Jordanian weapons found in archaeological dig by Western Wall

The ammunition stash (known as a “slick”) included ten full magazines of Bern light machinegun, full clip chargers and two bayonets of a British Lee Enfield rifle.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 24, 2020 21:22
Broken magazine of Bern machine gun (photo credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/IAA)
Broken magazine of Bern machine gun
(photo credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/IAA)
A Jordanian ammunition stash dating back to the Six Day War was discovered in an archaeological dig near the Western Wall on Wednesday, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and Israel Antiquities Authority announced.
The archaeologists were excavating a British Mandate period water cistern under the lobby of the Western Wall Tunnels site, when they came across the material. The ammunition stash (known as a “slick”) included ten full magazines of Bern light machinegun, full clip chargers and two bayonets of a British Lee Enfield rifle.
“This is ammunition that was produced in Britain in the Greenwood and Batley Ltd factories in Leeds, Yorkshire,” IAA expert Assaf Peretz, who identified the ammunition, explained in a press release. “Based on the headstamp on the rim, the ammunition was produced in 1956 and reached the Royal Jordanian Army.”
Similar weapons were found a year ago in a different water cistern nearby. 
“Usually, in excavations, we find ancient findings from one or two thousand years ago, but this time, we got a glimpse of the events that occurred 53 years ago, frozen in time in this water cistern,”  commented Dr. Barak Monnickendam-Givon and Tehila Sadiel, who lead the excavations on behalf of the IAA. “Apparently, this is an ammunition dump that was purposely hidden by soldiers of the Royal Jordanian Army during the Six Day War, perhaps when the IDF liberated the Old City. The water cistern we excavated served the residential structures of the Moghrabi neighborhood that was built in the area of what is today the Western Wall Plaza.”
The site under the lobby of the Western Wall Tunnels have offered very unique findings. At the end of last month, the archaeologists unveiled a subterranean multiple-room complex dating back to the Second Temple Period offering a glimpse on the life of Jews in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago. The structure is located at the foot of a prominent public building from the Byzantine period.
“Along with other glorious discoveries of our nation's past from the Second Temple period, we are also happy about discovering findings from the war of this past generation to return the Jewish nation’s heart and be able to cling to the stones of the Western Wall,” commented the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. “This discovery is a privilege for us – to be able to acknowledge the miracles of the Creator of the Universe at this site.”


Tags Jordan Western Wall antiquities Six Day War kotel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no mater how much he thinks By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
5 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by