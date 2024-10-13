Rockets target Israel's North, IAF intercepts aerial target fired from Lebanon
Biden says he's asking Israel to stop hitting UN peacekeepers • IDF responds to Yom Kippur Hezbollah attacks by striking 280 terror targets
US Secretary of Defense Austin expresses concern about Israel in call with Defense Minister Gallant
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in a Saturday night phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, expressed his concern about reports that Israeli forces fired on UN peacekeeping positions in Lebanon, the Pentagon said.
Additionally, during the phone call, Austin expressed his concern for the reported death of two Lebanese soldiers and also called Israel to divert from military operations in Lebanon, the Pentagon added.
In the call, Austin apparently raised the humanitarian situation in Gaza and "stressed that steps must be taken to address it," the Pentagon said, while also emphasizing that Austin reaffirmed the US's "unwavering, enduring, and ironclad commitment to Israel's security."
According to the Pentagon, Austin acknowledged the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur during the phone call and expressed the need to bring back the hostages held in Hamas captivity.
Approximately 40 rockets fired toward Upper Galilee from Lebanon
Approximately 40 projectiles were launched into Israel's Upper Galilee from Lebanon late on Saturday evening, Israel's military said shortly after rocket sirens sounded.
While many of the projectiles were intercepted by the IDF, others struck in open areas, the military added.
There were no reports of any casualties or damage following the incident.Go to the full article >>
IAF intercepts aerial target from Lebanon that crossed into Nahariya area
The IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target from Lebanon that crossed into the coastal area of Nahariya during the early hours of Sunday morning, the IDF said shortly after the incident.
According to the IDF, no sirens sounded at the time, as per protocol.
Israel's government to vote on additional national October 7 memorial day
Israel's government will meet on Sunday to decide on approving another memorial day for the October massacre after Transportation Minister Miri Regev requested setting an additional commemoration date, Israeli media reported on Saturday night.
If the decision is approved, the additional memorial day is reportedly expected to take place on the Hebrew date 24 of Tishrei, which falls on October 26.
American soldiers to operate THAAD missile defense system in Israel - report
The decision would be implemented in an attempt to prepare for an Iranian response to an Israel strike.
American soldiers will allegedly send the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) air defense system to Israel in order to prepare for intercepting ballistic missiles, N12 reported on Saturday night.
According to the report, such a decision would cause the US to station American soldiers in Israel to operate the THAAD system.
Go to the full article >>
Biden: We’re asking Israel to stop hitting UN peacekeepers
The leaders of France, Italy, and Spain on Friday condemned the firing on the position of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon explaining that such attacks were "unjustifiable".
The United States, France, Italy, and Spain have all denounced the IDF firing at the UN peacekeeping mission posts in southern Lebanon, as Israeli troops operate against Hezbollah in that region.
A reporter asked US President Joe Biden on Friday, “Are you asking Israel to stop hitting UN peacekeepers?”
Biden responded, “Absolutely, positively.”
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "the importance of ensuring the safety of [peacekeeper] forces in the area and urged coordinating efforts to pivot from military operations to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible."
IDF strikes 280 terror targets, eliminates 250 terrorists responding to Yom Kippur attacks
Two soldiers were wounded during combat, a combat officer from the Military Engineering School, and a reservist from Battalion 9203.
The Israel Air Force and IDF conducted several interceptions and strikes following alerts in the Galilee and Ashkelon areas, the IDF reported throughout Yom Kippur.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says