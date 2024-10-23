Netanyahu, Blinken discuss response to Iran, IDF confirms deputy Hezbollah leader killed
Pentagon denies employee leaked classified intel • IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons storage in Beirut
Netanyahu, Blinken discuss Gaza's governance, hostage deal in Jerusalem
“The two sides discussed the issue of the governing framework in Gaza on the day after the war,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The governance of Gaza the day after the war and the potential for a hostage deal were among the topics raised during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Tuesday.
“The two sides discussed the issue of the governing framework in Gaza on the day after the war,” the Prime Minister’s Office said after the meeting, which it described as “friendly” and “productive.”
The United States and Israel have been at odds over day-after plans for Gaza, although they both agreed that Hamas would not be allowed to rule the enclave of some 2.2 million Palestinians.
The US wants to see a reformed Palestinian Authority govern Gaza as part of a pathway to a two-state resolution to the conflict.
US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington on Tuesday that “we want to see governance in Gaza that is unified with the West under what we hope is a revitalized Palestinian Authority.” In addition, he said, “There can be no long-term displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. We don’t want to see territorial reduction in Gaza,” he stated.
“What we want to see are affirmative elements that will get us to a sustained peace. And that, in our view, needs to include the Palestinian people’s voices” and “their aspirations,” he explained.
“That needs to be at the center of post-crisis governance in Gaza,” he said.
Netanyahu has yet to lay down clear plans for the day after in Gaza or even markers that would determine the end of the war, except to say that Hamas must be destroyed. He has also spoken of local Gaza governance that does not include the Palestinian Authority, even a reformed Palestinian Authority.
No to a Palestinian state
Netanyahu’s government has also opposed the creation of a Palestinian state in Gaza or the West Bank.
The State Department said that Blinken spoke with Netanyahu about “the importance of charting a new path forward in the post-conflict period that allows Palestinians to rebuild their lives and provides governance, security, and reconstruction for Gaza.”
Blinken arrived in Israel less than a week after the IDF assassinated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a push to renew the dormant Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal.
“The Secretary underscored the need to capitalize on Israel’s successful action to bring Yahya Sinwar to justice by securing the release of all hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that provides lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” the State Department said.
Israel has already begun discussions about new options for a hostage deal, while the United States has assumed it would be resuming talks toward the three-phase deal that was first put on the table in May. No formal resumption of talks has begun, however.
Blinken also arrives at a time of tension between Israel and the Biden administration over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The US, earlier this month, warned Israel it would constrain military aid unless the situation improved.
“The Secretary emphasized the need for Israel to take additional steps to increase and sustain the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and ensure that assistance reaches civilians throughout Gaza,” the State Department said.
Patel stated, “The Secretary stressed and reiterated with the Prime Minister earlier today that we want to continue to see progress made.”
“We are continuing to press Israel that there is a responsibility to maximize and streamline the existing crossings and open more crossings for more examples of aid into Gaza,” Patel said.
The IDF and the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Tuesday that as of last week, “237 trucks containing humanitarian aid, including food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment from Jordan and the international community, were transferred to the northern Gaza Strip via the Allenby Bridge and the Port of Ashdod.”
“The IDF, via COGAT, will continue to act in accordance with international law to facilitate and ease the humanitarian response to the Gaza Strip,” the military and COGAT stated.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes Hezbollah naval facility in Beirut
Among the attacked locations were underground infrastructures, including aerial projectiles and naval vessels used by Hezbollah in its operations against the State of Israel.
The IDF conducted airstrikes on Tuesday overnight targeting terror sites of the Hezbollah terror organization in Beirut, focusing on a key base of the group's naval unit, the IDF reported late Tuesday morning.
The strikes targeted warehouses containing weaponry, command centers, and additional sites associated with the Lebanon-based terrorist group, and were directed by intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate and the Navy.
Among the attacked locations were underground infrastructures, including aerial projectiles and naval vessels used by Hezbollah in its operations against the State of Israel, the IDF noted.
Hezbollah’s central naval base
The central base of Hezbollah’s naval unit was specifically identified as a significant operational hub, used for storing fast boats and managing training and experiments for the unit.
The vessels belonging to this unit are designed to engage Israeli Navy ships and to target strategic maritime objectives in Israeli waters, according to the IDF.
Prior to the airstrikes, the IDF implemented various measures aimed at reducing the likelihood of civilian casualties, including issuing advanced and focused warnings to residents in the vicinity.Go to the full article >>
Pentagon denies employee of Iranian origin leaked Israel's strike intel
Last week, two US intelligence documents reportedly disclosing Israel's plan for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran were leaked.
The Pentagon denied that Ariane Tabatabai, Chief of Staff of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, is a subject of interest in the investigation for the alleged leak of classified documents pertaining to Israel's plans for a retaliatory attack against Iran.
"To my knowledge, this official is not a subject of interest," said Press Secretary of the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier Tuesday, Sky News Arabia cited a senior Pentagon official who reportedly named Tabatabai as the main suspect in the FBI's investigation into the leaks.
According to Sky News, Tabatabai came under fire in 2023 after members of Congress wrote to Defense Secretary Austin asking for Tabatabai to be removed from her position due to security concerns over her alleged communication with the IRGC.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken with his Israeli counterpart Defense Minister Yoav Gallant regarding the leaks, Ryder said.
"The FBI is investigating the alleged leak of classified documents and working closely with the Department of Defense and the intelligence community on this," Ryder said Tuesday.
"Anytime there's an allegation of potential unauthorized disclosures, the Pentagon is going to take it seriously," he said.
The FBI is leading the investigation, limiting what Ryder was able to say from the Pentagon's podium. He declined to answer why the Pentagon is not conducting its own investigation into how the documents leaked.
Last week, two US intelligence documents reportedly disclosing Israel's plan for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran were leaked and disseminated on a Telegram channel.
The channel claimed it had received the documents via a source within the US intelligence community.
US investigating incident
Following the leak, the US said it was investigating the incident, which House Speaker Mike Johnson characterized as "very concerning."
Israel said it would respond to Iran's October 1 attack, which saw the Islamic Republic launch some 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.
Tovah Lazaroff, Walla, Reuters, and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu to Blinken: Assassination attempt against me can’t be ignored
The two men discussed Israel’s expected retaliatory strike against Iran’s ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state on October 1.
Iran and Hezbollah’s assassination attempt cannot be disregarded, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken when the two men met in Jerusalem on Tuesday.
“This is an issue of dramatic significance that cannot be ignored,” Netanyahu said during their meeting which lasted for two and half hours.
There were no joint statements or press conferences before or after the meeting. It was Blinken’s 11th trip to the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023. He arrived at a time of heightened military cooperation and tensions between the two governments, with the United States pushing for diplomacy, while Israel has relied heavily on fighting its enemies militarily.
The two men discussed Israel’s expected retaliatory strike against Iran’s ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state on October 1. Israel is also expected to respond to the Hezbollah drone attack on Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea that damaged his bedroom window. Neither he nor his family were home at the time.
The United States, which helped defend Israel against the last two Iranian attacks, is expected to do so again, should Iran respond to any Israeli retaliatory strike.
“The issue of the Iranian threat and the need for both countries to join forces against it was raised,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, adding that Netanyahu thanked Blinken for the US support “in the fight against Iran’s axis of evil and terrorism.”
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the two men “discussed the need to deter further regional aggression from Iran and its proxies,” as well as efforts toward that end which the US and its partners are taking.
Reaffirming the US's commitment to Israel
Blinken “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security,” Miller said.
The US has sought to constrain Israel’s response to Iran and its strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, even as it congratulated Jerusalem for its military achievements, including the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in August.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Israelis have to be able to “protect themselves” and “react to” threats.
Still, she said, what Blinken is “doing in the region is important to what we’re trying to do, getting to that de-escalation, but also a long-lasting peace.”
The Secretary of State also spoke of the importance of a “diplomatic resolution” to the year-long violent conflict between the IDF and Hezbollah, Miller said.
This “includes full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes,” he said.
He referenced the United Nations Security Council resolution which set the ceasefire terms that ended the Second Lebanon War (2006).
Pushing for ceasefire
US special envoy Amos Hochstein has been in Lebanon this week to push for a ceasefire, stressing the importance of basing it on Resolution 1701, which bans Hezbollah from the area of southern Lebanon near the Israeli border.
According to a report in the Lebanese news web site Al-Akhbar, Hochstein proposed strengthening and amending UNSC Resolution 1701 to include moving Hezbollah further back away from the border so that it would be several additional kilometers behind the Litani River, as opposed to at the river.
According to Al-Akhbar, he also wants to increase the peacekeeping force and expand the number of Lebanese troops that could be placed in that border area.
Netanyahu, according to his office, spoke of the importance of the IDF’s activity in Lebanon and the need for security and political changes there, which would allow for over 60,000 Israelis to return to their northern border communities which were evacuated last year when Hezbollah launched attacks at the area on October 8, 2023.
The PMO said that “the meeting was friendly and productive” and that “an expanded meeting was held afterward, with the participation of both sides’ professional echelons.”
Israel is unlikely to make a “significant move” against Tehran, but could instead mount a symbolic limited attack, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) cultural and social commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Student News Network.
Israel is widely thought to be planning retaliation for the Oct. 1 missile barrage.
“Israel is too small to be able to attack Iran, although it may carry out a desperate, limited, and small attack to say it has retaliated, it will definitely not carry out an offensive (strike) similar to ours,” said Jafari, the former commander in chief of the IRGC.
He added that Iran’s response would depend on the intensity of Israel’s retaliation, and that if Israel ended up carrying out a significant attack, Iran would respond with a higher-intensity offensive against Israel.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in his meeting with Blinken, “highlighted the importance of the US standing with Israel following Israel’s attack on Iran. This will strengthen regional deterrence and weaken the ‘axis of evil,” his office said.
He also emphasized to Blinken that “Israel will continue striking the terrorist organization’s infrastructure even once the targeted operations are complete, and that this will continue systematically until it is possible to ensure: the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes, and the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces from southern Lebanon.”
Reuters contributed to this report.Go to the full article >>
IDF confirms potential Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine killed in Beirut strike
Safieddine was the former head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah's cousin, who was killed by an Israeli strike.
The IDF eliminated Hashem Safieddine, who was set to become the head of Hezbollah, in a strike in Beirut three weeks ago, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday.
Safieddine was Hassan Nasrallah's cousin, the former head of Hezbollah, who was killed in an Israeli strike.
According to the IDF, Safieddine had a significant influence on decision-making within the Hezbollah terror group.
Furthermore, during times when Nasrallah was absent from Lebanon, Safieddine filled in for him and served as Hezbollah's Secretary-General. Over the years, Safi Al-Din directed terrorist activities against Israel and was involved in Hezbollah's core decision-making, the IDF added.
Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi made a statement
IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi made a statement saying, "We have reached Nasrallah, his successor and most of Hezbollah's top brass. We will know how to reach anyone who threatens the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."Go to the full article >>
Hostages’ families call on Blinken to leverage Sinwar elimination for a deal
Additionally, a total of 130 IDF soldiers have signed a letter calling to end the war.
Families of American citizens held hostage in Gaza met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday and asked him to apply pressure on mediators in Qatar, aiming to leverage the opportunity created by Sinwar's elimination to restart negotiations for returning all hostages.
The families, including former captive Aviva Siegel, emphasized the urgent need for a deal, stating that the hostages don't have time for delays.
US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew was also present at the meeting.
Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported by Walla that 15 additional soldiers signed a letter declaring they would refuse to continue serving if a deal for releasing the hostages isn't advanced, bringing the total to 130 signatories.
Two of them are in active service, including one female officer.
The letter
In the letter, sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi, and other government members, they called for a stop to the war.
"We, reserve and active duty service members, officers, and soldiers, hereby announce that we cannot continue like this. The war in Gaza is sentencing our brothers and sisters in captivity to death," they stated.Go to the full article >>
What happened on day 382 of the Israel-Hamas war?
Nonstop barrage to North, IDF targets Hezbollah Naval Unit • Four soldiers killed in Lebanon, Gaza • Troops press on in Jabalya amid civilian evacuation.
Three soldiers were killed fighting on Israel’s borders on Tuesday, one in Gaza and two in two separate battles in Lebanon, as the IDF conducted intense strikes on Beirut and Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets and drones at Israel.
St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Saar Eliad Navarsky, 27, from Tel Aviv-Jaffa, was killed in a battle in the North in which three other reservists from the 508th Battalion, 7338th “Adirim” Brigade, were severely injured and evacuated to the hospital.
Maj. (res.) Aviram Hariv, 42, from Dolev, was killed in battle in southern Lebanon, while in a separate incident, a reservist was seriously injured in combat.
The IDF announced on Tuesday that it struck overnight in Beirut Hezbollah’s Naval Unit, where the terrorist group stored military speedboats, a training center, and an area to conduct experiments.
The military further noted that “Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including issuing precise and advanced warnings issued via different platforms to the civilian population in the area, using precise munitions, and leveraging aerial surveillance.”
The IDF said it struck approximately 10 military command and control centers belonging to Hezbollah, including its elite Radwan Unit, at various locations across southern Lebanon.
On Tuesday evening, at around 7:30 p.m., a drone launched from Lebanon crossed over into Israeli territory, setting off many sirens. About half an hour later, the IDF said it had concluded the event, and the drone had likely fallen in an open area.
Last time the location of a drone could not be corroborated, it hit the mess hall of the main Golani training base, killing four people and injuring over 60.
Late Monday night, an aerial target was shot down by the IDF from the East. Early Tuesday morning, one rocket fell in an open area in the northern West Bank.
Later, close to 8 a.m., approximately 20 rockets were launched at the North. Most were intercepted and some fell in open areas. About 10 rockets from Lebanon crossed in around 12 p.m., some falling in open areas, followed by some 30 rockets about an hour later.
After the five rockets were identified, Hezbollah said it bombed the Glilot base of the military intelligence unit 8200 located in Tel Aviv’s suburbs with a missile salvo. Hezbollah also claimed it had targeted a navy base near Haifa.
Later reports indicated that a 53-year-old man was lightly wounded from debris falling in Kibbutz Ma’agan Michael, north of Caesarea, which also damaged buildings and parked vehicles. He was evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera for further medical treatment.
Three people were moderately wounded in a rocket strike in Kibbutz Neot Mordechai.
Late Monday night, IDF chief spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed that the former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah’s bunker in Dahiyeh near Beirut was located underneath a hospital – which held gold and half a billion dollars in cash.
The IDF said that one of the bunkers was located beneath Sahel Hospital and was used as Nasrallah’s emergency bunker. Following the announcement, the hospital was quickly evacuated, hospital director Fadi Alame told Reuters on Monday, despite there not being an Israeli alert of the strike. Hagari confirmed that Israel will not strike the hospital.
Alame also denied the allegation and called on the Lebanese army to visit the site as a sign of proof.
“This money could and still can go to rebuilding the state of Lebanon,” said Hagari. “This money had been intended to go exclusively to arming the terrorist organization Hezbollah and had no other destination.”
He added that IAF aircraft are monitoring the compound and will continue to do so.
“We call on the citizens of Lebanon, the Lebanese government, and international institutions – do not allow Hezbollah to keep terrorist funds under a hospital. Even in the coming hours, we will continue to attack Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon, including in Beirut in Dahiyeh.
“Our war is not against the citizens of Lebanon – but against a murderous terrorist organization which continues to arm itself and align itself with the interests of the Islamic Republic regime. We will continue to work to create security that will allow the return of our residents of the north to their homes.
On Tuesday, the IDF announced that throughout Monday, more than 230 targets of Hamas and Hezbollah were hit across Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, including three Aerial Unit headquarters responsible for launching drones at Israel. The Lebanese government said that at least 63 people were killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the last day.
In Gaza, the IDF said that the 162nd Division pressed on in its pursuit of Hamas terrorists in Jabalya and at the same time provided an escape route for Palestinian civilians to escape the direct war zone. The military said thousands moved out and that “dozens of terrorists were arrested from among the civilians.”
The IDF added that troops in Beit Lahiya destroyed several tunnel shafts and a rocket launcher.
Elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, troops continued to fight Hamas and confiscated weapons. The military said that over the last day, the IAF struck a rocket launcher in Rafah.
The IDF and Shin Bet announced that on Thursday, 18 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed in the Abu Hassan school in northern Gaza. The military said it was being used as a command and control center and that before it attacked, “numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.”
The IDF listed from Hamas’s military wing: deputy company commander Hafez Essam Khalil Abu-Seif; platoon commander Osama Ahmed Misbah Al-Arini; deputy squad commanders Mustafa Ali Khalil Auda, Bilal Mahmmud Ahmed Hatib, and Muhammad Abdullah Abd-el Rahman Tamraz; terrorists Muhammad Rafat Hussein Dahir, Yussef Kamel Mahmoud Hatib, Ammar Iyyad Muhammad Arbid, Alaa Deeb Misbah Al-Najjar, Abd-el Karim Hassan Awad Hamduna, Ahmed Abd-el Rahman Muhammad Abu Al-Jabin, Yussef Husseini Ali Salam, and Raed Muhammad Sabahi Tamraz. Also listed was Ahmed Abd-El Nasser Awad Hamduna, a terrorist in the organization.
Further listed from PIJ were deputy platoon commander Muhammad Samih Atwa Sheikh; squad commander Abd-el Rahman Fawzi Kamel Wishah; and terrorists Abdullah Nafiz Muhammad Abu Morsi and Ibrahim Hussein Mahmoud Mussa.
St.-Sgt. Yishai Mann, aged 21, was killed in an operational car accident near the Gaza border, the IDF announced. His funeral was set for Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
IDF Intercepts two UAVS near Eilat
The IDF spokesperson reported that the Air Force recently intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from the east, which crossed into Israel’s sovereign waters in the Eilat area.
No warnings were triggered in accordance with policy.Go to the full article >>
More soldiers sign letter saying they will not serve without a hostage deal
An additional 15 soldiers warn that they will stop reporting for duty without advancement on a hostage deal.
15 more soldiers signed the letter declaring that they would refuse to continue serving without a hostage deal, as reported by Walla on Tuesday.
The soldiers joined a total of 138 previous signatures; two of the recent additions are currently serving, and one of them is a woman.
Some of them signed to indicate that this is the end of their current service, while others signed to warn that they are reaching a breaking point, as previously reported by The Jerusalem Post.
The letter, addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and government members, called for the end of the war: “We, the reservists and active-duty soldiers, officers, and soldiers, hereby declare that we cannot continue like this. The war in Gaza sentences our brothers and sisters, the hostages, to death,” the letter reads.
End of service date approaching
“On that cursed day, October 7, we woke up to a horrific and indiscriminate massacre, where more than a thousand were murdered and hundreds were taken hostage. We immediately enlisted to fight, defend our country, and rescue the hostages held captive in Gaza. Today, it is clear that the continuation of the war in Gaza not only delays the return of the hostages from captivity but also endangers their lives: many hostages were killed by IDF bombings, many more than those saved in military operations to rescue them,” they added.
The letter did not specify a date by which they would stop their service, but they warned that it is approaching. “We, who serve and have served with dedication, risking our lives, hereby declare that if the government does not change direction immediately and work to promote a deal to bring the hostages home, we will no longer be able to serve. For some of us, the red line has already been crossed; for others, it is approaching: the day is near when, with broken hearts, we will stop showing up for duty. We call on the government: sign now on a deal to save the lives of the hostages.”
Among the signatories is a female lieutenant combat officer. In recent months, she has been continuously involved in the fighting. From October 7 massacre to operations deep within the Gaza Strip, she felt like she was in the right place. Now, she says her confidence has been shaken.
“At the start of the war, I rushed to the south, to the border towns with my battalion. We were part of all the horrors. I maneuvered in Gaza,” said the 23-year-old officer. “Where we are today as a country is not where we were a year ago. When I was in Gaza, I felt like we were going to bring the hostages back, eliminate Hamas, and do the most morally righteous thing possible. There was no doubt about it. I felt lucky to be doing my job and being part of the search for clues about the hostages.”
As negotiations continued to fail, she began to question her surroundings. “There was a deal, there were supposed to be more deals—and all of those options were abandoned at the political level. When I heard over the radio the names of the hostages returning, we wrote their names on the walls of the houses, and that became our source of strength. No matter how little we slept or how many explosions and raids there were, that was the mission we gathered for. The thought that, as a commander, the government isn’t doing everything to bring them back raises doubts,” she admits. “I feel a crisis in my relationship with the state and the army.”
The officer says she’s unsure what consequences her difficult decision might bring. “I don’t have a set date after which I’ll say, 'That’s it, I’m refusing.' I’m not just a soldier; I’m an officer, a Zionist. It’s a tough dilemma. I command a unit of soldiers. It’s not like if I’m gone, everything will collapse, but I know that active-duty soldiers leaving the army over this issue could destabilize solid ground. Still, I stand behind this choice. I signed the letter, and I’ve decided that, no matter what, I will not extend my service,” she says.
The officer explained that the letter was meant to acknowledge an unpopular stance. “I love reading books about the founding of the state. Many times, I’ve asked myself, if I had lived back then, which organization would I have joined. The answer was always the one that had the most impact. If, at the moment of truth, when history is being written, we don’t take the big, unpopular step—who are we?” she reflects.
Despite her conviction, she acknowledges the risks. “It’s possible that if I go through with this, I’ll be penalized—whether it’s through my salary or the service itself. It’s on my mind. Taking this path is not comfortable. But there’s nothing more important than following what you believe in. If my brother were a hostage—I’d want everyone to stop their lives for him.”Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says