Israel pours airstrikes over Lebanon, IDF demands UNRWA investigation

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon October 24, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Multiple journalists from a press team were allegedly killed in an Israeli strike on Lebanon's Hasbaya that took place during the early hours of Friday, the Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen reported.

Footage shows the aftermath of the Israeli attack on a group of journalists in Hasbayya, #Lebanon, leaving several killed or injured. pic.twitter.com/2ZIfAoLFl2 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 25, 2024

According to the report, the strike targeted the hotel where the press team stayed.

The report came after Israel hit Beruit suburbs with airstrikes during the late hours of Thursday night, Reuters images of the strikes showed.