Israel pours airstrikes over Lebanon, IDF demands UNRWA investigation

Nukhba terrorist eliminated by IDF in Gaza • Five IDF soldiers fall in battle • Barnea to meet Burns in Doha to renew hostage talks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke billows over Choueifat after an Israeli strike, as seen from Deir Qoubel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon October 24, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Yassin)
Smoke billows over Choueifat after an Israeli strike, as seen from Deir Qoubel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon October 24, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Yassin)

Israel strikes Beirut suburbs, members of press team killed in Hasbaya hit - report

The airstrikes came approximately two hours after IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents to evacute.

By KESHET NEEV
Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon October 24, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon October 24, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Multiple journalists from a press team were allegedly killed in an Israeli strike on Lebanon's Hasbaya that took place during the early hours of Friday, the Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, the strike targeted the hotel where the press team stayed.

The report came after Israel hit Beruit suburbs with airstrikes during the late hours of Thursday night, Reuters images of the strikes showed. 

Israel requests urgent UN investigation for UNRWA employee involvement on October 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel has requested urgent clarification from senior UN officials regarding UNWRA employee involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack, the IDF announced on Thursday evening.

The IDF also called for an"urgent investigation" into the UNWRA employees. 

This follows the IDF's Thursday statement that Hamas terrorist Mohammad Abu Itiwi, who commanded the attacks on October 7, was eliminated and confirmed to have been a UNRWA employee. 

Aerial target from eastern Red Sea area strikes open area, Eilat police scan for drone pieces

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An aerial target aimed at Israel was fired from the eastern Red Sea area during the late hours of Thursday night, the IDF announced shortly after the incident.

According to the IDF, the aerial target struck an open area before it was able to cross into Israeli territory. 

Following the incident, Eilat police received a report about a drone hit and began attempting to locate pieces of it. 

According to the police, the item has not yet been identified, and police are working to determine whether what stuck in the area was the remains of an Iron Dome interception or a crashed drone.

Pentagon concerned over reports of Israeli strikes against Lebanese Armed Forces

Austin emphasized the importance of taking "all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces."

By HANNAH SARISOHN
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a joint press conference during the 2024 Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, US, August 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a joint press conference during the 2024 Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, US, August 6, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concerns over reports of Israeli strikes against the Lebanese Armed forces in a call on Wednesday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Pentagon said Thursday. 

Austin emphasized the importance of taking "all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters. 

According to Singh, she thinks Israel "certainly hears our concerns and they understand them."

Four reservists, one soldier killed in combat, five soldiers wounded, IDF announces

In the same incident, an officer and two reservists in the 222nd Battalion, 2nd "Carmeli" Brigade were severely wounded. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF announces the names of fallen soldiers. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF announces the names of fallen soldiers.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Four IDF reservists fell in combat in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, the military announced on Thursday evening.

The fallen soldiers were Chief Warrant Officer (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, Warrant Officer (res.) Shmuel Harari, Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Shlomo Aviad Nayman, and Sergeant-Major (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natal, the military said.

Mossad chief Barnea to meet Burns in Doha to renew hostage talks

Hamas officials have also stated that they are sending representatives for talks in Doha.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, HANNAH SARISOHN, JOANIE MARGULIES
Mossad chief David Barnea seen during a ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, May 5, 2024 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Mossad chief David Barnea seen during a ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, May 5, 2024
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Mossad Chief David Barnea will promote a new framework for a hostage deal when he heads to Doha on Sunday to join the first high-level negotiations held by CIA Director William Burns in almost two months.

Barnea has “been working under the radar” on a new deal “together with the Qataris, the Americans and the Egyptians,” a source told The Jerusalem Post.

Israel at war: What you need to know

    • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
    • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
    • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
    • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says