Israel pours airstrikes over Lebanon, IDF demands UNRWA investigation
Nukhba terrorist eliminated by IDF in Gaza • Five IDF soldiers fall in battle • Barnea to meet Burns in Doha to renew hostage talks
Israel strikes Beirut suburbs, members of press team killed in Hasbaya hit - report
The airstrikes came approximately two hours after IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents to evacute.
Multiple journalists from a press team were allegedly killed in an Israeli strike on Lebanon's Hasbaya that took place during the early hours of Friday, the Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen reported.
Footage shows the aftermath of the Israeli attack on a group of journalists in Hasbayya, #Lebanon, leaving several killed or injured.
According to the report, the strike targeted the hotel where the press team stayed.
The report came after Israel hit Beruit suburbs with airstrikes during the late hours of Thursday night, Reuters images of the strikes showed.
Israel requests urgent UN investigation for UNRWA employee involvement on October 7
Israel has requested urgent clarification from senior UN officials regarding UNWRA employee involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack, the IDF announced on Thursday evening.
The IDF also called for an"urgent investigation" into the UNWRA employees.
Aerial target from eastern Red Sea area strikes open area, Eilat police scan for drone pieces
An aerial target aimed at Israel was fired from the eastern Red Sea area during the late hours of Thursday night, the IDF announced shortly after the incident.
According to the IDF, the aerial target struck an open area before it was able to cross into Israeli territory.
Following the incident, Eilat police received a report about a drone hit and began attempting to locate pieces of it.
Pentagon concerned over reports of Israeli strikes against Lebanese Armed Forces
Austin emphasized the importance of taking "all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces."
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concerns over reports of Israeli strikes against the Lebanese Armed forces in a call on Wednesday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Pentagon said Thursday.
Austin emphasized the importance of taking "all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.
Four reservists, one soldier killed in combat, five soldiers wounded, IDF announces
In the same incident, an officer and two reservists in the 222nd Battalion, 2nd "Carmeli" Brigade were severely wounded.
Four IDF reservists fell in combat in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, the military announced on Thursday evening.
Mossad chief Barnea to meet Burns in Doha to renew hostage talks
Hamas officials have also stated that they are sending representatives for talks in Doha.
Mossad Chief David Barnea will promote a new framework for a hostage deal when he heads to Doha on Sunday to join the first high-level negotiations held by CIA Director William Burns in almost two months.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says