Israel says it attacked Iran as blasts heard across Tehran, Damascus

Israel strikes across Iran • Syrian air defenses activate in Damascus • IDF announces three dead soldiers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A war between Israel and Iran (illustrative)
A war between Israel and Iran (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Israel confirms it has struck Iran, as explosions rock Tehran

Blasts heard in Tehran, nearby Karaj • Explosions were also heard in Syria and Iraq, and air defense systems were reportedly activated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YUVAL BARNEA, CORINNE BAUM
Explosions seen near Tehran, amid an Israeli attack on Iran, October 26, 2024
Explosions seen near Tehran, amid an Israeli attack on Iran, October 26, 2024
(photo credit: SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Five explosions were reported heard across Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj early on Saturday morning, according to Iranian media, in what is alleged to be the beginning of an Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran.

Israeli officials confirmed to Army Radio that Israel had started striking targets across Iran.

Explosion reported in a building allegedly belonging to the Iranian security system in Tehran

By MAARIV ONLINE
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An explosion occurred a short while ago in a building allegedly belonging to the Iranian security apparatus in Tehran, according to Israeli media citing footage.

More than ten people were rescued from the building, according to local media.

A spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department told Iranian media, cited in Maariv, that the fire broke out at a warehouse containing "pool equipment and barrels of solid chlorine."

IRGC-affiliated Fars News denied any connection to the Iranian Defense Ministry.

Amos Hochstein to visit Tel Aviv for ceasefire talks, may visit Beirut - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Amos Hochstein will visit Tel Aviv on Sunday and may visit Beirut if he returns from Israel with positive answers about a ceasefire, according to a report by the Lebanese news channel Al-Jadeed on Friday.
 

Explosions heard in Damascus countryside and central region, state TV says

By REUTERS
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Explosions were heard in the Damascus countryside and central region, Syrian-state TV said on early Saturday.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says