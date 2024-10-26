Israel says it attacked Iran as blasts heard across Tehran, Damascus

breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An explosion occurred a short while ago in a building allegedly belonging to the Iranian security apparatus in Tehran, according to Israeli media citing footage.

More than ten people were rescued from the building, according to local media.

A spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department told Iranian media, cited in Maariv, that the fire broke out at a warehouse containing "pool equipment and barrels of solid chlorine."

IRGC-affiliated Fars News denied any connection to the Iranian Defense Ministry.