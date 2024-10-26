Israel says it attacked Iran as blasts heard across Tehran, Damascus
Israel strikes across Iran • Syrian air defenses activate in Damascus • IDF announces three dead soldiers
Israel confirms it has struck Iran, as explosions rock Tehran
Blasts heard in Tehran, nearby Karaj • Explosions were also heard in Syria and Iraq, and air defense systems were reportedly activated
Five explosions were reported heard across Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj early on Saturday morning, according to Iranian media, in what is alleged to be the beginning of an Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran.
Israeli officials confirmed to Army Radio that Israel had started striking targets across Iran.
Explosion reported in a building allegedly belonging to the Iranian security system in Tehran
An explosion occurred a short while ago in a building allegedly belonging to the Iranian security apparatus in Tehran, according to Israeli media citing footage.
More than ten people were rescued from the building, according to local media.
A spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department told Iranian media, cited in Maariv, that the fire broke out at a warehouse containing "pool equipment and barrels of solid chlorine."
IRGC-affiliated Fars News denied any connection to the Iranian Defense Ministry.
Amos Hochstein to visit Tel Aviv for ceasefire talks, may visit Beirut - report
Amos Hochstein will visit Tel Aviv on Sunday and may visit Beirut if he returns from Israel with positive answers about a ceasefire, according to a report by the Lebanese news channel Al-Jadeed on Friday.
Explosions heard in Damascus countryside and central region, state TV says
Explosions were heard in the Damascus countryside and central region, Syrian-state TV said on early Saturday.Go to the full article >>
