IDF intercepts missile from Yemen, US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital

The IDF reiterated that it seeks to operate against Hezbollah's infrastructure and capabilities to push the group away from southern Lebanon.
As part of the IDF's activity to destroy Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, the IDF operated near a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) post last Thursday, the military announced on Sunday.
In their statement, the IDF countered claims by stating that engineering vehicles did not enter the UNIFIL position in the area.
IDF intercepts drone crossing from Lebanon
The IDF had intercepted an Islamic Resistance drone crossing from Lebanon, the IDF reported on Monday overnight.
The report follows an announcement stating the army had identified the threat before it crossed into Israeli territory and that it was being monitored.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq later took responsbility for the drone, according to Arab media, stating it had targeted "essential targets."
Airstrikes target two Yemeni governorates, Houthi-backed Al-Masirah TV says
United States and United Kingdom forces allegedly conducted a series of airstrikes in the Amran and Saada governorates in Yemen, the Houthi-run news outlet Al-Masirah reported on Monday morning.
IAF intercepts rocket launched from Yemen
The Israel Air Force intercepted a single rocket launched from Yemen, the IDF reported on Monday morning.
The report clarified that recent alerts heard in the southwestern regions of Israel were triggered according to protocol, adding that the rocket had not crossed into Israeli territory.
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
101 hostages remain in Gaza
48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says