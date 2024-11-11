IDF intercepts missile from Yemen, US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital

The UNIFIL United Nations peacekeepers' vehicles drive on a road amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the town of Qlayaa, southern Lebanon October 18, 2024. (photo credit: Karamallah Daher/Reuters)

As part of the IDF's activity to destroy Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, the IDF operated near a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) post last Thursday, the military announced on Sunday.

In their statement, the IDF countered claims by stating that engineering vehicles did not enter the UNIFIL position in the area.