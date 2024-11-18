Katz meets with top hostage recovery officials, Young boy wounded by rocket shrapnel

IDF artillery operates in southern Lebanon. November 17, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Capt. Yogev Pazy and St.-Sgt. Noam Eitan were killed while fighting in northern Gaza, the IDF reported Sunday.

Pazy, 22, from Givot Bar, and Eitan, 21, from Hadera, served in the Nahshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade. They were posthumously awarded their rank.

Another soldier from the same battalion was severely wounded in the same incident.