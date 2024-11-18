Katz meets with top hostage recovery officials, Young boy wounded by rocket shrapnel
Capt. Yogev Pazy and St.-Sgt. Noam Eitan were killed while fighting in northern Gaza, the IDF reported Sunday.
Pazy, 22, from Givot Bar, and Eitan, 21, from Hadera, served in the Nahshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade. They were posthumously awarded their rank.
Turkey can’t be a mediator for any hostage deal – Israeli sources
Israel rules out Turkey as a mediator for hostages as Hamas demands a complete end to the Israel-Hamas war.
Turkey can’t become a mediator for a Gaza hostage deal, Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post after KAN News reported that a number of Hamas leaders had left Qatar for Turkey.
Interceptor falls in Eilat area following drone interception coming from east
The IDF intercepted a drone heading toward Israeli territories from the east, the military reported on Monday overnight.
Eleven people dead, 48 wounded in IDF airstrike in Tyre - Lebanese health ministry report
Eleven people were killed, and another 48 were wounded during IDF airstrikes in the area of Tyre in southern Lebanon, Sky News in Arabic reported on Monday overnight, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says