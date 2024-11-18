Katz meets with top hostage recovery officials, Young boy wounded by rocket shrapnel

Live Updates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israel at War - Illustrative image of an Israeli F-35 fighter jet. (photo credit: Canva, OFER ZIDON/FLASH90, REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Israel at war: What happened on day 407?

Katz meets with top hostage recovery officials • One wounded by rocket shrapnel • Drone almost hits Rehovot

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, SAM HALPERN, DARCIE GRUNBLATT, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF artillery operates in southern Lebanon. November 17, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Capt. Yogev Pazy and St.-Sgt. Noam Eitan were killed while fighting in northern Gaza, the IDF reported Sunday.

Pazy, 22, from Givot Bar, and Eitan, 21, from Hadera, served in the Nahshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade. They were posthumously awarded their rank.

Another soldier from the same battalion was severely wounded in the same incident.

Turkey can’t be a mediator for any hostage deal – Israeli sources

Israel rules out Turkey as a mediator for hostages as Hamas demands a complete end to the Israel-Hamas war.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey October 28, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)
Turkey can’t become a mediator for a Gaza hostage deal, Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post after KAN News reported that a number of Hamas leaders had left Qatar for Turkey.

“I don’t know of any Turkish involvement, and I don’t think there could be,” one source told the Post.

Interceptor falls in Eilat area following drone interception coming from east

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The IDF intercepted a drone heading toward Israeli territories from the east, the military reported on Monday overnight.

Eleven people dead, 48 wounded in IDF airstrike in Tyre - Lebanese health ministry report

By MAARIV ONLINE
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Eleven people were killed, and another 48 were wounded during IDF airstrikes in the area of Tyre in southern Lebanon, Sky News in Arabic reported on Monday overnight, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

 

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says