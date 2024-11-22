Two Israelis killed by Hezbollah, Hamas accuses IDF of killing dozens of civilians
Israel at war: What happened on day 412?
Sergeant Gur Kehati was killed in battle while fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.
Kehati, 20, from Nir Banim, served in the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade.Go to the full article >>
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant for Gaza 'war crimes'
The ruling could prevent Israeli officials from traveling and comes as the government ignores legal advice to open a state inquiry.
In a blockbuster ruling that shook the military, diplomatic, and legal worlds, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says