Military prepares for 'intense war' if Lebanon ceasefire violated, Hamas may be ready for deal
Netanyahu says he ordered military to prepare for intense war in Lebanon if ceasefire violated
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14 that he had ordered the military to be prepared for an intense war in Lebanon if the ceasefire's framework is violated.
IDF says ceasefire violated, opens fire on suspects moving towards southern Lebanon
In their statement, the military said it is deployed in southern Lebanon and enforcing all violations of the ceasefire agreement.
The IDF on Thursday continued to react promptly and tenaciously against Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire terms. The deal was being abided by for the most part.
Hezbollah had not fired a rocket or drone at Israel since Tuesday.
Hamas may drop key demands in push for Gaza ceasefire - report
Following Sinwar's elimination and the new Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Hamas officials signal readiness for hostage negotiations.
Some leaders in Hamas are considering a Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal, in which the IDF would remain temporarily in the Philadelphi Corridor in the Gaza Strip, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
According to the Times, Palestinian and US officials believed that Hamas' political leadership was ready to make a deal after the elimination of Yahya Sinwar last month.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.