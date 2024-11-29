Military prepares for 'intense war' if Lebanon ceasefire violated, Hamas may be ready for deal

People drive past rubble of destroyed buildings which was previously a market area, in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh, on the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon November 28, 2024. (photo credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

The IDF on Thursday continued to react promptly and tenaciously against Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire terms. The deal was being abided by for the most part.

Hezbollah had not fired a rocket or drone at Israel since Tuesday.