Military prepares for 'intense war' if Lebanon ceasefire violated, Hamas may be ready for deal

IDF says ceasefire violated • IAF fires at Hezbollah terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF operating in southern Lebanon November 14, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S UNIT)
IDF operating in southern Lebanon November 14, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Netanyahu says he ordered military to prepare for intense war in Lebanon if ceasefire violated

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14 that he had ordered the military to be prepared for an intense war in Lebanon if the ceasefire's framework is violated.

IDF says ceasefire violated, opens fire on suspects moving towards southern Lebanon

In their statement, the military said it is deployed in southern Lebanon and enforcing all violations of the ceasefire agreement. 

By MAYA GUR ARIEH, SAM HALPERN, YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
People drive past rubble of destroyed buildings which was previously a market area, in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh, on the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon November 28, 2024. (photo credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
People drive past rubble of destroyed buildings which was previously a market area, in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh, on the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon November 28, 2024.
(photo credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

The IDF on Thursday continued to react promptly and tenaciously against Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire terms. The deal was being abided by for the most part.

Hezbollah had not fired a rocket or drone at Israel since Tuesday.

Hamas may drop key demands in push for Gaza ceasefire - report

Following Sinwar's elimination and the new Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Hamas officials signal readiness for hostage negotiations.

By SHIR PERETS
Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Some leaders in Hamas are considering a Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal, in which the IDF would remain temporarily in the Philadelphi Corridor in the Gaza Strip, the New York Times reported on Thursday. 

According to the Times, Palestinian and US officials believed that Hamas’ political leadership was ready to make a deal after the elimination of Yahya Sinwar last month.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.