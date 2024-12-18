UN pushes for Iran nuclear deal talks, Gaza hostage deal can be reached within a month

A member of the Palestinian security forces aims a weapon during clashes with gunmen in Jenin in the West Bank, December 14, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Hamas called on “all movements, factions, tribal gatherings, and human rights organizations to mobilize massively” to repel the ongoing operation carried out by PA security forces in Jenin, in an official statement on Tuesday.

“We emphasize that the continuation of the PA’s security operation indicates that it is turning a deaf ear to all Palestinian voices calling for its cessation and for the protection of the resistance,” the terror group’s statement read, adding that the Palestinian Authority operation “serves only the occupation army and its futile dreams of ending the resistance in the West Bank.”

The large-scale Jenin operation began earlier in December after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists stole vehicles belonging to the PA.

Clashes have been since reported between terrorists and PA security forces in the area, with terrorists detonating a car bomb in the vicinity of a police station in Jenin.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the US had asked Israel to approve the supply of weapons to the PA’s security forces.