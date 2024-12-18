UN pushes for Iran nuclear deal talks, Gaza hostage deal can be reached within a month
Saudi Arabia, Israel peace will only happen if Gaza war ends • Hamas calls for 'mobilization' to repel PA security forces
Saudi Arabia, Israel peace will only happen if Gaza war ends, sources tell 'Post'
Normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia can only materialize when the war in Gaza ends, Saudi officials told Trump's Middle East envoy.
Saudi Arabia will not normalize ties with Israel “unless it ends the war in Gaza,” Saudi officials have informed associates of US President-elect Donald Trump, a person with knowledge about the matter told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday evening.
In recent weeks, Saudi officials, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met people close to Trump, including Steve Witkoff, Trump’s incoming special envoy to the Middle East.
Normalization between the countries could materialize only after the war in Gaza ends, the Saudi officials told Witkoff, according to the informed source.
Hamas calls for 'mobilization' to repel PA security forces amid West Bank ops.
"The continuation of the PA's security operation indicates that it is turning a deaf ear to all Palestinian voices," the terror group claimed.
Hamas called on “all movements, factions, tribal gatherings, and human rights organizations to mobilize massively” to repel the ongoing operation carried out by PA security forces in Jenin, in an official statement on Tuesday.
“We emphasize that the continuation of the PA’s security operation indicates that it is turning a deaf ear to all Palestinian voices calling for its cessation and for the protection of the resistance,” the terror group’s statement read, adding that the Palestinian Authority operation “serves only the occupation army and its futile dreams of ending the resistance in the West Bank.”
The large-scale Jenin operation began earlier in December after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists stole vehicles belonging to the PA.
Clashes have been since reported between terrorists and PA security forces in the area, with terrorists detonating a car bomb in the vicinity of a police station in Jenin.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the US had asked Israel to approve the supply of weapons to the PA’s security forces.Go to the full article >>
UN pushes for Iran nuclear deal talks, says 'time is of the essence'
This comes amidst IAEA reports that Tehran drastically increased its uranium enrichment capacities.
A top UN official on Tuesday pushed world powers and Iran to urgently work to restore a 2015 deal that lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for restrictions on its nuclear program, warning that its "success or failure matters to all of us."
Iran's deal with Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Russia, and China is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The US quit the agreement in 2018, during Donald Trump's first term as president, and Iran began moving away from its nuclear-related commitments under the deal.Go to the full article >>
Gaza hostage deal can be reached within a month, sources tell 'Post'
Hamas fears one possible outcome in particular - that Trump may allow Netanyahu to automatically resume military operations in Gaza.
Significant progress is being made, and a hostage deal can be reached within a month, two officials with knowledge about the matter told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
Behind the scenes, there is a positive atmosphere in the talks, according to officials involved in the negotiations, Hamas, and Arab media reports.Go to the full article >>
Khamenei: Israel is 'gravely mistaken' about Syria
Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote a message on his Hebrew X/Twitter account that Israel was "gravely mistaken" about regional developments regarding Iran.
"The enemies imagine that after the developments in Syria, the uprising is already over. They are greatly mistaken," he wrote.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.