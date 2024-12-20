Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

DM Katz not present at IDF military HQ during Yemen strike, CAIR leader praised October 7 massacre

IDF ordered to conclude October 7 probes by end of January • Hamas says two main points left to be resolved in negotiations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF managing Second Intifada-levels of West Bank terror better despite fewer soldiers

Is PA crackdown on terror too little, too late; Jewish extremist violence still high; confronting the Iranian smuggling threat from Jordan

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IDF soldiers from the Central Command carry out operational activities in the West Bank (photo credit: IDF)
IDF soldiers from the Central Command carry out operational activities in the West Bank
(photo credit: IDF)

Palestinian terror from the West Bank is at lower levels than it was during the Second Intifada despite the IDF having much smaller forces there and an environment of a continuous regional war, the IDF said on Thursday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF publishes new footage detailing strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

The military noted that jets flew 2,000 kilometers and used over 60 bombs to strike Houthi targets.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IAF jets carry out strikes on Houthi terror targets in Yemen. December 19, 2024. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

The IDF published new footage of its strike on Houthi terror targets in Yemen carried out in the early hours of Thursday. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations

The Norwegian-drafted resolution was adopted by the 193-member body with 137 votes in favor.

By REUTERS
The UN General Assembly, September 24, 2024. (photo credit: PERRY BINDELGLASS)
The UN General Assembly, September 24, 2024.
(photo credit: PERRY BINDELGLASS)

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on Israel's obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians that is delivered by states and international groups including the UN.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

'Israel bragging about conquering the Syrian Hermon damages cooperation,' Arab diplomat warns

Israel’s presence on the mountain followed its recent takeover of the Syrian side to expand the demilitarized buffer zone along the Israeli-Syrian border.

By AMICHAI STEIN
IDF soldiers operate on Mount Hermon, on the border between Israel and Syria, December 12, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate on Mount Hermon, on the border between Israel and Syria, December 12, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“Israel bragging about conquering the Syrian Hermon damages efforts to promote cooperation in the region,” an Arab diplomat warned in a conversation with The Jerusalem Post, amid growing criticism of Israeli statements regarding its prolonged presence on the mountain.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Defense Minister Katz not present at IDF military HQ during Yemen strike - report

Katz arrived at the premises at 9:30 p.m., approved the operation, and left, according to the reports. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israel Katz at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on November 10, 2024. (photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel Katz at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on November 10, 2024.
(photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Israel Katz was not present at the operation room in the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv during the strike carried out by Israel Air Force jets on Houthi terror targets in Yemen in the early hours of Thursday, Israel's public broadcaster KAN News reported later in the evening. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Chikli: CAIR leader praised October 7 massacre, called Gaza 'concentration camp'

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli claimed that CAIR had ties to Hamas and was 'outrageously antisemtic.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Amichai Chikli attending the One Million Lobby Association event honoring the immigrant IDF soldiers who fell in combat in war against Hamas and Hezbollah. (photo credit: LEAH GOLDMAN)
Amichai Chikli attending the One Million Lobby Association event honoring the immigrant IDF soldiers who fell in combat in war against Hamas and Hezbollah.
(photo credit: LEAH GOLDMAN)

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry Minister Amichai Chikli escalated his campaign against the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Thursday, exposing the organization’s alleged ties to Hamas and sharing a damning quote from its executive director, Nihad Awad, about the October 7 Hamas-led massacre in Israel.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.