DM Katz not present at IDF military HQ during Yemen strike, CAIR leader praised October 7 massacre
IDF ordered to conclude October 7 probes by end of January • Hamas says two main points left to be resolved in negotiations
IDF managing Second Intifada-levels of West Bank terror better despite fewer soldiers
Is PA crackdown on terror too little, too late; Jewish extremist violence still high; confronting the Iranian smuggling threat from Jordan
Palestinian terror from the West Bank is at lower levels than it was during the Second Intifada despite the IDF having much smaller forces there and an environment of a continuous regional war, the IDF said on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
IDF publishes new footage detailing strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
The military noted that jets flew 2,000 kilometers and used over 60 bombs to strike Houthi targets.
The IDF published new footage of its strike on Houthi terror targets in Yemen carried out in the early hours of Thursday.Go to the full article >>
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations
The Norwegian-drafted resolution was adopted by the 193-member body with 137 votes in favor.
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on Israel's obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians that is delivered by states and international groups including the UN.Go to the full article >>
'Israel bragging about conquering the Syrian Hermon damages cooperation,' Arab diplomat warns
Israel’s presence on the mountain followed its recent takeover of the Syrian side to expand the demilitarized buffer zone along the Israeli-Syrian border.
“Israel bragging about conquering the Syrian Hermon damages efforts to promote cooperation in the region,” an Arab diplomat warned in a conversation with The Jerusalem Post, amid growing criticism of Israeli statements regarding its prolonged presence on the mountain.Go to the full article >>
Defense Minister Katz not present at IDF military HQ during Yemen strike - report
Katz arrived at the premises at 9:30 p.m., approved the operation, and left, according to the reports.
Defense Minister Israel Katz was not present at the operation room in the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv during the strike carried out by Israel Air Force jets on Houthi terror targets in Yemen in the early hours of Thursday, Israel's public broadcaster KAN News reported later in the evening.Go to the full article >>
Chikli: CAIR leader praised October 7 massacre, called Gaza 'concentration camp'
Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli claimed that CAIR had ties to Hamas and was 'outrageously antisemtic.'
Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry Minister Amichai Chikli escalated his campaign against the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Thursday, exposing the organization’s alleged ties to Hamas and sharing a damning quote from its executive director, Nihad Awad, about the October 7 Hamas-led massacre in Israel.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.