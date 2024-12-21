Missile fired at Tel Aviv, Netanyahu says Hamas must be removed before ceasefire

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen in the Israeli parliament, December 16, 2024. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would not "agree to end the war before we remove Hamas" in an interview with Wall Street Journal editorial writer Elliot Kaufman, which was later published in the US newspaper on Friday.

"We’re not going to leave them in power in Gaza, 30 miles from Tel Aviv. It’s not going to happen,” he said amid calls by many to accept a lasting ceasefire-hostage release deal in the Palestinian enclave. The Journal op-ed notes that the Israeli prime minister only envisions such a deal to be a partial one if the Palestinian terrorist organization is still intact.