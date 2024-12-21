Missile fired at Tel Aviv, Netanyahu says Hamas must be removed before ceasefire
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would not "agree to end the war before we remove Hamas" in an interview with Wall Street Journal editorial writer Elliot Kaufman, which was later published in the US newspaper on Friday.
"We’re not going to leave them in power in Gaza, 30 miles from Tel Aviv. It’s not going to happen,” he said amid calls by many to accept a lasting ceasefire-hostage release deal in the Palestinian enclave. The Journal op-ed notes that the Israeli prime minister only envisions such a deal to be a partial one if the Palestinian terrorist organization is still intact.Go to the full article >>
US delegation to Syria: Assad’s fall opens path for Syria to rebuild unity
In a historic Damascus visit, US rejects Iran's influence and outlines support for Syria's post-Assad rebuilding.
Senior US diplomatic officials emphasized that Iran "will have no role whatsoever" in Syria's rebuilding efforts in America's first visit to Damascus since the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2012.
"Iran’s had decades now of the most predatory and destructive behavior and presence in Syria. So, it’s hard for me to imagine Iran having any role whatsoever," Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said.Go to the full article >>
Rocket sirens sound in central Israel, potential direct hit in Tel Aviv area
Israeli police received a call about a house fire caused by a direct impact in Tel Aviv.
Rocket sirens sounded across central Israel and the lowlands at 3:50 a.m. Saturday morning.
The IDF announced the sirens sounded following a launch from Yemen and noted that one projectile was not successfully intercepted.
The military reported that it identified the area where the projectile had been impacted. All information is still under investigation.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.