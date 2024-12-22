US army strikes Houthis in Yemen, Israel requests 34 hostages in first phase of deal
Documents captured from Hamas reveal Iran's complex weapons smuggling network • Hostage families call on the government to reach a hostage deal
Family members called for a deal but also attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family for launching a 'hate' campaign against them.
The smuggling routes to the West Bank had two routes: the first passed through Syria to Jordan; the second route began in Syria, through Lebanon, and then weapons were smuggled directly into Israel.
The figure urged Israel to target one of the Houthi's key military commanders, Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim, who he described as the "military brain" of the Houthis.
Initially, reports attributed the attack to Israel but then shifted to the US.
Al-Ghad's sources said that some of the names on Israel's list include hostages that Hamas considers to be soldiers, whereas Hamas says it will only release the sick, the elderly, and children.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.