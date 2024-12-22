Live Updates
US army strikes Houthis in Yemen, Israel requests 34 hostages in first phase of deal

Documents captured from Hamas reveal Iran's complex weapons smuggling network • Hostage families call on the government to reach a hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024.
(photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

'They won't survive the winter': Hostage families call on the government to reach a hostage deal

Family members called for a deal but also attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family for launching a 'hate' campaign against them.

By URI SELA
Einav Zangauker speaks during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, December 14, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV)
Einav Zangauker speaks during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, December 14, 2024
(photo credit: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV)

The Hostages Families Forum held a rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday, demanding a deal that would guarantee the return of all the hostages.

Documents captured from Hamas reveal Iran's complex weapons smuggling network

The smuggling routes to the West Bank had two routes: the first passed through Syria to Jordan; the second route began in Syria, through Lebanon, and then weapons were smuggled directly into Israel.

By AVI ASHKENAZI
The embroidered flags of Lebanon, Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Palestinian Authority (illustrative) (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
The embroidered flags of Lebanon, Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Palestinian Authority (illustrative)
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Iran's weapons smuggling routes to Syria, Lebanon and the West Bank were revealed by documents recently captured from Hamas, according to a new study by the Maj.-Gen. Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center.

Israel should strike Houthi leadership, anti-Houthi Yemeni figures say - report

The figure urged Israel to target one of the Houthi's key military commanders, Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim, who he described as the "military brain" of the Houthis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A Houthi follower wears a vest portraying the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi during a parade held as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen February 7, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
A Houthi follower wears a vest portraying the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi during a parade held as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen February 7, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

A figure close to the anti-Houthi government told KAN on Saturday that Israel should go further than retaliatory strikes and should target the Houthi leadership as they did Hezbollah's.

CENTCOM conducting strikes on Houthi military facilities in Yemen's Sana'a

Initially, reports attributed the attack to Israel but then shifted to the US.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
CENTCOM Conducts Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Houthi Missile Storage and Command/Control Facilities in Yemen, Dec 21 (CENTCOM)

The US began conducting strikes on Iran-backed Houthi missile storage and command facilities in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, on Saturday night, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

Israel requests 34 hostages in first phase of deal, including 11 off-limits by Hamas - report

Al-Ghad's sources said that some of the names on Israel's list include hostages that Hamas considers to be soldiers, whereas Hamas says it will only release the sick, the elderly, and children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A Hamas terrorists in front of hostage posters. (Illustrative) (photo credit: Canva, Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS, Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
A Hamas terrorists in front of hostage posters. (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Canva, Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS, Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Israel reportedly presented Hamas with a list of 34 hostages that it insists must be released as part of the first phase of a deal, including 11 names that do not meet Hamas's criteria for a deal, Egyptian news channel Al-Ghad reported, citing official sources, on Saturday night.

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.