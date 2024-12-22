US army strikes Houthis in Yemen, Israel requests 34 hostages in first phase of deal

A Hamas terrorists in front of hostage posters. (Illustrative) (photo credit: Canva, Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS, Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Israel reportedly presented Hamas with a list of 34 hostages that it insists must be released as part of the first phase of a deal, including 11 names that do not meet Hamas's criteria for a deal, Egyptian news channel Al-Ghad reported, citing official sources, on Saturday night.