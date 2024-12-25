IDF commander injured in West Bank vehicle explosion, IAF strikes Hamas terrorist in Khan Yunis

A banner depicting U.S. and Israeli flags is burned, as protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen December 13, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The IDF intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in Yemen toward central Israel early Tuesday.

The projectile triggered a wave of sirens throughout the Center and South. There were no reports of direct casualties but paramedics treated more than 20 people who were injured while seeking shelter during the sirens, including a 60-year-old woman who suffered from a head injury, and those who required treatment due to anxiety.