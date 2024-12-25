Live Updates
IDF commander injured in West Bank vehicle explosion, IAF strikes Hamas terrorist in Khan Yunis

Katz threatens to assassinate Houthi leaders •IDF fighting continues in Gaza • Israel buys more Arrow air defense missiles.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A banner depicting U.S. and Israeli flags is burned, as protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen December 13, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
IDF shoots down Houthi ballistic missile, Katz vows retaliation

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A banner depicting U.S. and Israeli flags is burned, as protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen December 13, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
The IDF intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in Yemen toward central Israel early Tuesday.

The projectile triggered a wave of sirens throughout the Center and South. There were no reports of direct casualties but paramedics treated more than 20 people who were injured while seeking shelter during the sirens, including a 60-year-old woman who suffered from a head injury, and those who required treatment due to anxiety.

Impossible to reach a deal without Hamas delivering list of living hostages, Israeli official says

Officials suspect that Mohammed Sinwar is refusing to hand over the list, stifling a breakthrough in negotiations.

By AMICHAI STEIN
A rally calling for the release of the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza, at the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, December 14, 2024 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
“Hamas has yet to deliver the list of hostages who are alive – without it, it’s impossible to reach a deal,” an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Iran representative to UN responds to Katz, confirms legitimacy of Iranian October attack on Israel

Iran claims Israel's admission of assassinating former Hamas leader Haniyeh justifies its October missile attack, escalating diplomatic tensions after Katz's recent statements.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israel Katz receives warning of an impending attack from Iran via Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, August 5, 2024. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST, REUTERS)
The Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN responded to the claim Defense Minister Israel Katz made, which took responsibility for the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, saying it confirmed the legitimacy of Iran's October attack on Israel.

Katz instructs IDF to provide Nahal Oz observer families with full recordings from Oct. 7

After a discussion with the military, Katz instructed the IDF to provide families with the full communication recordings from the day of the massacre.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Outgoing Israeli minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz attends a replacing ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on November 10, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to provide the families of the Nahal Oz observers killed on October 7 with the recordings taken from their last 24 hours on the outpost, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. 

IDF commander injured in West Bank vehicle explosion

An IDF Brigade Commander was moderately wounded in an explosive attack in Tulkarm during a West Bank operation while traveling in an armored vehicle with another senior officer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Rubble on the streets of the West Bank city of Jenin, following a major Israeli aerial and ground offensive in Jenin, in one of Israel's biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 4, 2023. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
The Commander of the Menashe Brigade, Col. Ayub Kayouf, was moderately injured when an explosive device hit an IDF vehicle during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the IDF reported on Wednesday morning. 

IAF strikes Hamas terrorist operating in humanitarian area of Khan Yunis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The IAF conducted a strike on a Hamas terrorist who was operating in the humanitarian zone within Khan Yunis, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.