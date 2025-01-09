IDF announces three soldiers killed in northern Gaza, IDF locates body of hostage in Rafah

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Israeli security forces have discovered the body of hostage Youssef al-Ziyadne, 53, in the Gaza Strip, his family was told on Wednesday.

Staff Sergeants Matityahu Ya’akov Perel and Kenew Kasa were killed fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

From now on, almost all soldiers will be blurred in interviews with the media, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Blinken: Ceasefire agreement will be handed over to Trump if not completed before inauguration

Challenges remain, Blinken said, but so far, the mechanism put forth by France and the US is functioning well, as more than one-third of Israeli forces have withdrawn from Lebanon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is welcomed by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot prior to their meeting at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, on January 8, 2025. (photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP VIA GETTYIMAGES)

Israel and Hamas are "very close" to a ceasefire and hostage agreement, and the US is hopeful it can "get it over the line in the time that we have left," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press conference on Wednesday in Paris with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Go to the full article >>

