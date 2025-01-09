IDF announces three soldiers killed in northern Gaza, IDF locates body of hostage in Rafah
Ceasefire agreement will be handed over to Trump if not completed before inauguration, Blinken says • Hamas claims it made concessions for Gaza ceasefire
Body of hostage Youssef Ziyadne found in Gaza
The IDF confirmed Ziyadne was discovered in an underground tunnel in Rafah adding that it discovered "findings relating to Youssef's son."
Israeli security forces have discovered the body of hostage Youssef al-Ziyadne, 53, in the Gaza Strip, his family was told on Wednesday.
IDF announces fallen soldiers Matityahu Perel and Kenew Kasa, killed in the northern Gaza Strip
The IDF has said that it recognizes the threat posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs), marking the fifth soldier killed by IEDs this week.
Staff Sergeants Matityahu Ya'akov Perel and Kenew Kasa were killed fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.
IDF: From now on, nearly all soldiers will be blurred in media interviews
From now on, almost all soldiers will be blurred in interviews with the media, the IDF announced on Wednesday.
Blinken: Ceasefire agreement will be handed over to Trump if not completed before inauguration
Challenges remain, Blinken said, but so far, the mechanism put forth by France and the US is functioning well, as more than one-third of Israeli forces have withdrawn from Lebanon.
Israel and Hamas are "very close" to a ceasefire and hostage agreement, and the US is hopeful it can "get it over the line in the time that we have left," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press conference on Wednesday in Paris with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
IDF announces fallen soldier Nevo Fisher, killed in the northern Gaza Strip
Fisher was killed in the same accident as Staff Sergeants Matityahu Ya’akov Perel and Kenew Kasa.
Staff Sergeant Nevo Fisher, was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday night.
Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for Monday West Bank shooting, statement says
Hamas' armed wing al-Qassam Brigades, along with two other brigades, claimed on Wednesday the responsibility for the West Bank shooting that happened on Monday and killed three Israelis.
Hamas claims it made concessions for Gaza ceasefire
A Hamas official claimed Wednesday the group is "not far" from reaching a deal, but maintained any agreement must include a permanent ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
Hamas official Taher al-Nunu claimed the terror group made concessions to complete ceasefire-hostage deal negotiations, Saudi outlet Al-Resalah reported on Wednesday.
US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni Al-Luhayyah district, Houthi media says - report
The United States and Britain launched raids on the Yemeni Al-Luhayyah district, the Houthi-run Al Masirah reported early Thursday morning.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 99 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.