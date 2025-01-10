IDF kills Hamas Sabra Battalion head, Hezbollah may resume fighting after ceasefire expires

Lebanon's Hezbollah members hold party flags as they listen to their leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressing his supporters via a screen during a rally marking the anniversary of the defeat of militants near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Ain village, Lebanon August 25, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Israeli officials are worried Hezbollah might resume fighting once the first phase of the ceasefire ends on January 27, an official told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

They fear that the terrorist group might pick up arms again if the IDF doesn’t withdraw to the agreed-upon points in southern Lebanon.

Since the ceasefire was signed on November 27, there have not been any reports of direct confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah fighters, though each accused the other of violating parts of the deal.