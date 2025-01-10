IDF kills Hamas Sabra Battalion head, Hezbollah may resume fighting after ceasefire expires
Israeli officials are worried Hezbollah might resume fighting once ceasefire ends • IDF strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Hezbollah may resume fighting after ceasefire expires, Israeli officials fear
Officials fear that the Hezbollah might pick up arms again if the IDF doesn’t withdraw to the agreed-upon points in southern Lebanon.
Israeli officials are worried Hezbollah might resume fighting once the first phase of the ceasefire ends on January 27, an official told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
They fear that the terrorist group might pick up arms again if the IDF doesn’t withdraw to the agreed-upon points in southern Lebanon.
Since the ceasefire was signed on November 27, there have not been any reports of direct confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah fighters, though each accused the other of violating parts of the deal.
IDF strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon as ceasefire deadline looms
As the ceasefire deadline looms, Israel's strikes on Hezbollah and hints at extended presence raise questions about commitment to the withdrawal agreement.
The IDF announced that it struck weapons that were being loaded onto a vehicle inside a Hezbollah military compound in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
"The IDF is committed to the ceasefire understanding between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat," said the military.
There remains a lack of clarity about whether Israel will fully withdraw from Lebanon by the end of the 60-day ceasefire on January 26.
IDF prepares for potential Hamas, PIJ attacks funded by Iran in West Bank
The IDF is preparing for scenarios such as breaches of the border between Israel and the West Bank and potential infiltrations aimed at taking over settlements.
IDF troops have been carrying out a large-scale operation in West Bank villages in recent days, targeting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) battalions funded by Iran.
Iran’s goal is to establish a terror front in the northern West Bank and disrupt Israel with attacks from that region.
Over the past year, the IDF and Shin Bet have countered these battalions, particularly in Tulkarm, where there have been shootings and other assaults.
IDF kills Hamas Sabra Battalion head Osama Abu Namos, other commanders
Namos served as a significant source for providing knowledge to the Hamas terror group.
The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) killed the commander of Hamas's "Sabra Battalion," Osama Abu Namos, during a strike last week, the military announced on Thursday evening.
Other significant terrorists from the battalion were also eliminated.
According to the IDF, Namos directed Hamas's terror activity against Israeli citizens and military troops in the area of the Netzarim Corridor.
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 99 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.