Israel at War: Netanyahu's position reportedly shifts, Negotiations may end pre-Trump inaguration

Hamas terrorists in front of a Doha, Qatar skyline. (Illustrative) (photo credit: Canva, KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS, REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Qatar has sent Israel "a positive message" regarding Hamas's intentions to move forward in negotiations on a hostage and ceasefire deal, according to a Friday report from Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The "positive message" in question reportedly concerns the list of hostages that would be released, as well as other points of disagreement between the two sides.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an assessment meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and the negotiating team, KAN noted.