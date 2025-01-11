Live Updates
Israel at War: Netanyahu's position reportedly shifts, Negotiations may end pre-Trump inaguration

Hamas says Netanyahu has agreed to end the war •Hostage negotiations may conclude before Trump's inauguration • Qatar sends Israel 'positive message'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The main negotiators in Doha, Mossad chief David Barnea (left), Secretary of State Antony Blinken (center lefet), Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (center right), Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya (right), (illustrative).
The main negotiators in Doha, Mossad chief David Barnea (left), Secretary of State Antony Blinken (center lefet), Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (center right), Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya (right), (illustrative).
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90, Canva, MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS, REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT, REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)

Qatar sends Israel 'positive message' regarding hostage deal advancements - KAN

The "positive message" in question reportedly concerns the list of hostages that would be released, as well as other points of disagreement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hamas terrorists in front of a Doha, Qatar skyline. (Illustrative)
Hamas terrorists in front of a Doha, Qatar skyline. (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Canva, KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS, REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Qatar has sent Israel "a positive message" regarding Hamas's intentions to move forward in negotiations on a hostage and ceasefire deal, according to a Friday report from Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The "positive message" in question reportedly concerns the list of hostages that would be released, as well as other points of disagreement between the two sides.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an assessment meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and the negotiating team, KAN noted.

'Serious' hostage negotiations may conclude before Trump's inauguration, CIA chief Burns says

Burns detailed the "hellish" conditions that the hostages are facing in Gaza on NPR's 'All Things Considered.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
CIA Director William J. Burns departs a classified briefing with members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 30, 2024.
CIA Director William J. Burns departs a classified briefing with members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 30, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

The White House is working under the belief that a deal to get hostages out of "hellish" conditions in Gaza can be achieved by President-elect Trump's inauguration day, CIA Director William Burns told NPR on Friday. 

Burns said that current negotiations between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the US and its regional partners, were "quite serious" and could possibly be wrapped up "within the next couple of weeks."

Hamas: Netanyahu agreed to end the war after first phase of the deal is completed - report

Arabic media reported that Netanyauh's position shifted due to Trump's threats that a deal should be reached before he takes office, or there will be "hell to pay."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Philadelphi corridor (illustrative).
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Philadelphi corridor (illustrative).
(photo credit: Canva, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90, Oren Cohen/Flash90)

Hamas sources told Al Araby Al Jadeed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to end the war following the completion of the first phase of a ceasefire deal.

Al Araby reported that there has been a "clear shift" in Netanyahu's position regarding "the process of completing the war after the first stage [of a ceasefire deal]."

Al Araby reported that Netanyauh's position has shifted due to President-elect Donald Trump's threats that a deal should be reached before he takes office or that there will be "hell to pay."

Israel at War: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 98 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.