Israel at War: Netanyahu's position reportedly shifts, Negotiations may end pre-Trump inaguration
Hamas says Netanyahu has agreed to end the war •Hostage negotiations may conclude before Trump's inauguration • Qatar sends Israel 'positive message'
Qatar has sent Israel "a positive message" regarding Hamas's intentions to move forward in negotiations on a hostage and ceasefire deal, according to a Friday report from Israeli public broadcaster KAN.
The "positive message" in question reportedly concerns the list of hostages that would be released, as well as other points of disagreement between the two sides.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an assessment meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and the negotiating team, KAN noted.Go to the full article >>
'Serious' hostage negotiations may conclude before Trump's inauguration, CIA chief Burns says
Burns detailed the "hellish" conditions that the hostages are facing in Gaza on NPR's 'All Things Considered.'
The White House is working under the belief that a deal to get hostages out of "hellish" conditions in Gaza can be achieved by President-elect Trump's inauguration day, CIA Director William Burns told NPR on Friday.
Burns said that current negotiations between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the US and its regional partners, were "quite serious" and could possibly be wrapped up "within the next couple of weeks."Go to the full article >>
Hamas: Netanyahu agreed to end the war after first phase of the deal is completed - report
Arabic media reported that Netanyauh's position shifted due to Trump's threats that a deal should be reached before he takes office, or there will be "hell to pay."
Hamas sources told Al Araby Al Jadeed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to end the war following the completion of the first phase of a ceasefire deal.
Al Araby reported that there has been a "clear shift" in Netanyahu's position regarding "the process of completing the war after the first stage [of a ceasefire deal]."
Al Araby reported that Netanyauh's position has shifted due to President-elect Donald Trump's threats that a deal should be reached before he takes office or that there will be "hell to pay."Go to the full article >>
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 98 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.