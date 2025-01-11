Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanese army deploys to south-west Lebanon as IDF withdraws - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Lebanese army is quickly deploying in the western part of southern Lebanon, Army Radio reported Saturday afternoon, citing Lebanese reports. 

Lebanon's army has reportedly deployed to Ramyeh and locations close to Ayta ash-Shab. They are also stationed near Naqoura, Alma ash-Shab, Tyre Harfa, and Aitaroun. 

The IDF remains deployed in areas around A-Dhayra, Marwahin, Ayta ash-Shab, and Maroun el-Ras. However, the IDF has reportedly withdrawn from Ramyeh, which is approximately two kilometers from the Israeli communities of Shtula and Zar’it. 



