Lebanese army deploys to south-west Lebanon as IDF withdraws - report

The Lebanese army is quickly deploying in the western part of southern Lebanon, Army Radio reported Saturday afternoon, citing Lebanese reports.

הפריסה של צבא לבנון בגזרה המערבית בדרום לבנון מתקדמת יחסית במהירות בימים האחרונים, והיום מדווחים בלבנון שהצבא הלבנוני התפרס גם בראמיה ובמוקדים הסמוכים לעייתא א-שעב. בינתיים, נכון להיום ועפ״י הדיווחים העדכניים שיש בידינו, צבא לבנון כבר פרוס במוקדים הבאים בגזרה המערבית ובגזרה… pic.twitter.com/eU2m03vlwA — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) January 11, 2025

Lebanon's army has reportedly deployed to Ramyeh and locations close to Ayta ash-Shab. They are also stationed near Naqoura, Alma ash-Shab, Tyre Harfa, and Aitaroun.

The IDF remains deployed in areas around A-Dhayra, Marwahin, Ayta ash-Shab, and Maroun el-Ras. However, the IDF has reportedly withdrawn from Ramyeh, which is approximately two kilometers from the Israeli communities of Shtula and Zar’it.