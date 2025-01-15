Hostage deals persist as signing delayed, IAF and Shin Bet strike in Jenin
Vance says Trump will let IDF 'knock out' Hamas in Gaza if hostages not released • Israel will not hand body of Yahya Sinwar to Hamas as part of hostage deal, source says
Gaza hostage deal: Negotiations between Israel, Hamas persist as signing delayed - source
Territorial concessions among issues cited on Hamas's radar • Hamas source to Reuters: Israel did not submit maps of IDF's Gaza withdrawal
A Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal is in its final stages of completion, with an announcement expected imminently, but this declaration was delayed throughout Tuesday due to disagreements on the final wording of the deal, sources familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post.Go to the full article >>
Heart vs head: The hostage deal and the cost of compassion - analysis
The national sense of relief if and when the agreement is finalized will be real, but the true cost may only be fully reckoned in the future.
Israel’s agreement to the emerging hostage deal —one that, if fully implemented, could secure the release of all 98 remaining captives, both living and dead, in exchange for thousands of Palestinian security prisoners, including convicted terrorist murderers serving life sentences – marks a triumph of the heart over the head.Go to the full article >>
IAF strikes Jenin in joint operation
In a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet, an Israeli air force aircraft struck the Jenin area, the IDF announced Tuesday night.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 98 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.