Hegseth: Destroying Hamas, Hezbollah is 'very important' to us, Trump considers options for Gazans

Netanyahu offers support to Trump's plan to displace Palestinians in Gaza
Sean Hannity interviewed Netanyahu on Fox News, discussing Gaza, Iran's nuclear and hegemony ambitions, US interests in the Middle East, and if Trump is the best friend Israel has had in Washington.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday evening that there was nothing wrong with Donald Trump's idea to displace Palestinians from Gaza after Trump's proposal was widely criticized internationally.Go to the full article >>
Trump considers Morocco, Puntland, Somaliland for relocated Gazans - report
The report noted that what the three areas share in common is a strong need for US support.
The Trump administration is considering three potential areas for the absorption of refugee Gazans after President Donald Trump announced that the US plans to take over the Gaza Strip and relocate those currently there to rebuild the area, N12 reported on Wednesday.Go to the full article >>
How Israel almost wiped out Hezbollah, only days after October 7 - exclusive
Behind the Scenes: The most in-depth story of how close Israel came to crippling Hezbollah after Oct. 7.
On October 7, 2023, when IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi left his house to go to IDF military headquarters, it was not a foregone conclusion that his destination should be Tel Aviv.Go to the full article >>
Defense Secretary Hegseth to Netanyahu: Destroying Hamas, Hezbollah is 'very important' to us
'Destroying the capabilities of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon is very important to us. You have a long memory, and so do we,' Hegseth said.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening that the United States regards destroying the capabilities of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon as "very important."Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 79 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal