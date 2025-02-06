Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Hegseth: Destroying Hamas, Hezbollah is 'very important' to us, Trump considers options for Gazans

'Post' exclusive on plan to strike Hezbollah • Netanyahu speaks to Fox News about Trump's Gaza plan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance of the White House in Washington, February 4, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance of the White House in Washington, February 4, 2025.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Netanyahu offers support to Trump's plan to displace Palestinians in Gaza

Sean Hannity interviewed Netanyahu on Fox News, discussing Gaza, Iran's nuclear and hegemony ambitions, US interests in the Middle East, and if Trump is the best friend Israel has had in Washington.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Sean Hannity (L) interviewing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) on Fox News, February 5, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
Sean Hannity (L) interviewing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) on Fox News, February 5, 2025.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday evening that there was nothing wrong with Donald Trump's idea to displace Palestinians from Gaza after Trump's proposal was widely criticized internationally.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Trump considers Morocco, Puntland, Somaliland for relocated Gazans - report

The report noted that what the three areas share in common is a strong need for US support.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US President Donald Trump in front of the flag of Morocco (illustrative). (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS/SHUTTERSTOCK)
US President Donald Trump in front of the flag of Morocco (illustrative).
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS/SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Trump administration is considering three potential areas for the absorption of refugee Gazans after President Donald Trump announced that the US plans to take over the Gaza Strip and relocate those currently there to rebuild the area, N12 reported on Wednesday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

How Israel almost wiped out Hezbollah, only days after October 7 - exclusive

Behind the Scenes: The most in-depth story of how close Israel came to crippling Hezbollah after Oct. 7.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
(L-R) Ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: Canva, CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, YONATAN SINDEL)
(L-R) Ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: Canva, CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, YONATAN SINDEL)

On October 7, 2023, when IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi left his house to go to IDF military headquarters, it was not a foregone conclusion that his destination should be Tel Aviv.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Defense Secretary Hegseth to Netanyahu: Destroying Hamas, Hezbollah is 'very important' to us

'Destroying the capabilities of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon is very important to us. You have a long memory, and so do we,' Hegseth said.

By AMICHAI STEIN
US Secretary of Defense Hegseth meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu at the Pentagon, in Washington (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US Secretary of Defense Hegseth meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu at the Pentagon, in Washington
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening that the United States regards destroying the capabilities of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon as "very important."

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 79 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal