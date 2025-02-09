Released hostages in serious condition, Israel strikes Hamas base in Syria
Netanyahu calls Trump 'greatest friend' of Israel • Israeli delegation to head to Doha • Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi released
Danon calls on UN's Guterres to condemn Hamas's 'cruel, inhumane' hostage treatment
Danon addressed the physical condition of the returned hostages, calling it "clear evidence of war crimes" by Hamas.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, wrote an official appeal to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, calling on him to condemn Hamas's "cruel and inhumane treatment" of the hostages following the release of three Israelis on Saturday.
Released hostages Or Levy, Eli (Eliyahu) Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami returned in critical condition, appearing starved after spending 491 days captive, and were said to have lost some 30% of their overall weight.
Danon addressed the physical condition of the returned hostages, calling it "clear evidence of war crimes and flagrant violations of international law by Hamas, which has committed and continues to commit crimes against humanity," in a Saturday night X/Twitter post.
'Trump is greatest friend Israel has ever had,' Netanyahu says in exclusive interview
Israel has no greater friend than America, "especially under President Trump's leadership," he said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called US President Donald Trump "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," in an exclusive Fox News interview that aired on Saturday night, a few days after the Israeli PM's trip to Washington.
Netanyahu spoke to host Mark Levin of the 'Life, Liberty & Levin' show, telling him that Trump is "making a tremendous change in the Israeli-American alliance, strengthening it beyond anything we’ve seen up to now."
Netanyahu then called Trump "a great leader for America and the world."
WATCH: Israel Air Force demolishes Syrian Hamas weapons facility near Damascus
Additional reports of explosions came after the IDF vowed to continue to "dismantle Hamas' capabilities on all of its fronts."
The Israel Air Force struck a weapons storage facility belonging to Hamas in the area of Deir Ali in southern Syria on Saturday afternoon, the IDF subsequently announced.
Later, on Saturday evening, explosions from further airstrikes were heard in the vicinity of Syria's capital city, Damascus, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen reported.
Israeli delegation to depart for Doha in a 'symbolic trip,' talks not expected to advance - report
The security cabinet will convene only on Monday to discuss Israel's position in the negotiations.
An Israeli delegation will depart for Doha Saturday night for meetings with Qatari mediators, however, senior Israeli officials have stated that this is merely a "symbolic warm-up trip" and is not expected to advance negotiations on the second phase of the hostage deal.
Negotiations for the second phase of the hostage deal were supposed to begin on Monday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, refused to send the negotiation team to Doha until after he met with US President Donald Trump.
Netanyahu: Israel will do everything to free hostages, but Hamas won't be there
Netanyahu greeted three released hostages home Saturday, citing their severe condition as evidence of Hamas "monsters."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the return of the hostages and also emphasized his stance on ensuring their security in a Saturday video statement published on X/Twitter.
The video address began with Netanyahu welcoming the newly released hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami, freed from Hamas captivity through Israel's recent hostage-ceasefire deal with the terror group.
Ex-hostage Eli Sharabi learned of wife, daughters' October 7 murders upon release
Sharabi told Israeli forces he was looking forward to reuniting with his wife and daughters, unaware of their tragic fate for 491 days.
Eli Sharabi, who was released on Saturday morning after 491 days in Hamas captivity, was reportedly unaware that his wife and two daughters were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7 upon his release from Gaza.
Furthermore, Hamas informed Sharabi of the death of his brother, Yossi, as he was being paraded on stage in Deir el-Baleh in central Gaza. His brother’s body is still being held in Gaza.
'Hostages are in mortal danger,' Israeli health officials warn
Professor Hagai Levine, head of Israel’s health task force for hostage families, says the freed hostages’ extreme starvation is reminiscent of Holocaust survivors.
Professor Hagai Levine, head of the medical response team for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, issued a dire warning on Saturday, saying the remaining captives may not survive much longer.
“As we have warned, all the hostages are in mortal danger,” Levine said. “No one should be surprised that people emerging from hell look the way they do. What we see is the result of unthinkable suffering: starvation, thirst, darkness, physical and psychological abuse, lack of medical care, and isolation.
Hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami freed from Hamas captivity in 'dire' condition
Hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami are set to be released on Saturday after spending 491 days in captivity.
Released hostages Or Levy, Eli (Eliyahu) Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami crossed the border into Israeli territory on Saturday after spending 491 days in captivity, leaving 76 hostages, both dead and alive, remaining in the Gaza Strip.
An initial medical examination reported to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center revealed that the former hostages were in serious condition. They appeared starved and may have lost some 30% of their overall weight.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 76 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal