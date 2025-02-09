Released hostages in serious condition, Israel strikes Hamas base in Syria

Israel's Ambassador Danny Danon addresses the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., November 18, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, wrote an official appeal to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, calling on him to condemn Hamas's "cruel and inhumane treatment" of the hostages following the release of three Israelis on Saturday.

Released hostages Or Levy, Eli (Eliyahu) Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami returned in critical condition, appearing starved after spending 491 days captive, and were said to have lost some 30% of their overall weight.

Danon addressed the physical condition of the returned hostages, calling it "clear evidence of war crimes and flagrant violations of international law by Hamas, which has committed and continues to commit crimes against humanity," in a Saturday night X/Twitter post.