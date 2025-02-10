Live Updates
IAF jets strike Hezbollah smuggling tunnel, Security cabinet to discuss next phase of hostage deal

Hamas claims victory as IDF withdraws from Gaza's Netzarim Corridor • Trump says US might lose patience with ceasefire deal over Israeli hostages' appearance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The reinforcement of IDF soldiers in the West Bank, February 8, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Hamas claims victory as IDF withdraws from Gaza's Netzarim Corridor

The corridor cut off Gaza's northern communities, including its largest metropolitan area, from the south.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, REUTERS
Palestinians make their way back to their homes via the Netzarim corridor, in the central Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
As the IDF wholly withdrew on Sunday from the Netzarim Corridor, forces fired on Palestinians who they said entered their security perimeter in northern Gaza, reportedly killing three.

Netanyahu, security cabinet to discuss second phase of Gaza hostage deal Tuesday

Many Israeli officials, citing previous statements by Netanyahu, believe reaching the second phase of the deal would be more difficult to achieve.

By AMICHAI STEIN
Security cabinet meeting to discuss the Rafah, March 15, 2024. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the Israeli security cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal after an Israeli delegation arrived in Qatar on Sunday for more Gaza truce talks.

Footage shows Gazans close to border fence despite 700m buffer zone

"There will be zero tolerance for anyone who threatens IDF forces or the border area and communities," Defense Minister Israel Katz commented.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli military vehicles operate in Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, February 9, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Gazans were seen approaching the border fence near Nahal Oz on Sunday, social media footage showed, despite the requirement for the IDF to maintain a 700m buffer zone according to the ceasefire agreement, following the IDF's withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor earlier.

IDF's withdrawal from key Gaza corridor signals shift in war's trajectory - analysis

Sometimes it was used to facilitate trucks entering Gaza, sometimes trucks and medical personnel would cross the area.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israeli military tanks are lined up on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, February 9, 2025 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israel’s withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor in Gaza is a major step. It is being covered all over the world because it is seen as an important and symbolic event.

IAF jets strike Hezbollah smuggling tunnel under Lebanon-Syria border

This comes as reports of clashes between Hezbollah and the new Syrian transitional government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IAF jets strike weapons depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, August 19, 2024. (photo credit: screenshot via X/ section 27a copyright act)
IAF jets struck a Hezbollah smuggling tunnel that crossed from Lebanon into Syria, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Trump says US might lose patience with ceasefire deal over Israeli hostages' appearance

Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, and Eli Sharabi appeared on Saturday morning, looking very frail with sunken faces, leading to comparisons with those liberated from the Holocaust death camps.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
(L-R) Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi, released from Hamas captivty, February 8, 2025. (photo credit: Canva, REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)
President Trump on Sunday said he was losing patience with the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas after seeing footage of the Palestinian terror group releasing Israeli hostages over the weekend, whose appearance he compared to Holocaust survivors.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 76 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal