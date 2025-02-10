IAF jets strike Hezbollah smuggling tunnel, Security cabinet to discuss next phase of hostage deal
Hamas claims victory as IDF withdraws from Gaza's Netzarim Corridor • Trump says US might lose patience with ceasefire deal over Israeli hostages' appearance
Hamas claims victory as IDF withdraws from Gaza's Netzarim Corridor
The corridor cut off Gaza's northern communities, including its largest metropolitan area, from the south.
Netanyahu, security cabinet to discuss second phase of Gaza hostage deal Tuesday
Many Israeli officials, citing previous statements by Netanyahu, believe reaching the second phase of the deal would be more difficult to achieve.
Footage shows Gazans close to border fence despite 700m buffer zone
"There will be zero tolerance for anyone who threatens IDF forces or the border area and communities," Defense Minister Israel Katz commented.
Gazans were seen approaching the border fence near Nahal Oz on Sunday, social media footage showed, despite the requirement for the IDF to maintain a 700m buffer zone according to the ceasefire agreement, following the IDF's withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor earlier.
IDF's withdrawal from key Gaza corridor signals shift in war's trajectory - analysis
Sometimes it was used to facilitate trucks entering Gaza, sometimes trucks and medical personnel would cross the area.
IAF jets strike Hezbollah smuggling tunnel under Lebanon-Syria border
This comes as reports of clashes between Hezbollah and the new Syrian transitional government.
Trump says US might lose patience with ceasefire deal over Israeli hostages' appearance
Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, and Eli Sharabi appeared on Saturday morning, looking very frail with sunken faces, leading to comparisons with those liberated from the Holocaust death camps.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 76 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal