IAF jets strike Hezbollah smuggling tunnel, Security cabinet to discuss next phase of hostage deal

Israeli military vehicles operate in Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, February 9, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Gazans were seen approaching the border fence near Nahal Oz on Sunday, social media footage showed, despite the requirement for the IDF to maintain a 700m buffer zone according to the ceasefire agreement, following the IDF's withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor earlier.