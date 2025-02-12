Netanyahu declares war to resume if hostages not returned, Egypt offers proposal to rebuild Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen over a background of Hamas terrorists and Israeli protesters (illustrative) (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

If Hamas does not release the hostages by Saturday noon, the hostage-ceasefire deal will end, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu detailed Israel's next steps following the conclusion of the political and security cabinet meeting, which convened Tuesday early afternoon to discuss Hamas's suspension of the hostages' release.

"If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated," Netanyahu said, adding the decision had been reached unanimously by cabinet members.