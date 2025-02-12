Netanyahu declares war to resume if hostages not returned, Egypt offers proposal to rebuild Gaza
Suspected terrorist at Gaza border turns out to be IDF veteran with PTSD • Smotrich to Netanyahu – ‘Give the order’ to conquer Gaza • ZAKA sends warning to Hamas
Netanyahu declares war to resume if hostages not returned by Saturday
If Hamas does not release the hostages by Saturday noon, the hostage-ceasefire deal will end, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
Netanyahu detailed Israel's next steps following the conclusion of the political and security cabinet meeting, which convened Tuesday early afternoon to discuss Hamas's suspension of the hostages' release.
"If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated," Netanyahu said, adding the decision had been reached unanimously by cabinet members.Go to the full article >>
Egypt offers 'comprehensive proposal' to rebuild Gaza after refusing refugees
Egypt's statement comes as Trump continues to press for his plan to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its population to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.
Egypt plans to offer a "comprehensive proposal" to rebuild Gaza while ensuring Palestinians remain on their land, according to a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
French President Macron rejects US President Trump's Gaza proposal, calls to 'respect' Palestinians
French President Emmanuel Macron called for “respect” for Palestinians and their Arab neighbors, rejecting US President Donald Trump's proposal to "take over" Gaza in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Suspected terrorist at Gaza border turns out to be IDF veteran with PTSD
Ynet reported that he was in deep psychological distress and had attempted to take his own life.
A suspicious individual found lying on the ground shouting 'Allahu Akhbar' in a Gaza border restricted zone was actually a former IDF combat soldier suffering from PTSD, Ynet first reported on Tuesday. The incident was independently confirmed by the Jerusalem Post.Go to the full article >>
Smotrich to Netanyahu – ‘Give the order’ to conquer Gaza, expel civilians
"The responsibility lies with Netanyahu, who is again delaying, again harming the process, again abandoning the hostages," Lapid said.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening to “give the order” to conquer Gaza and remove its citizens if Hamas did not comply with an ultimatum to return all of the remaining Israeli hostages before noon on Saturday.Go to the full article >>
ZAKA sends warning to Hamas: 'We were in hell, now it's your turn'
This came shortly after Hamas announced it was suspending Gaza hostage releases until further notice, citing alleged Israeli violations.
In an unusual move, ZAKA addressed Hamas in a message in Arabic on X on Tuesday, saying, "Hamas - we were in hell, now it's your turn."Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 76 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal