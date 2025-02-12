Live Updates
Netanyahu declares war to resume if hostages not returned, Egypt offers proposal to rebuild Gaza

Suspected terrorist at Gaza border turns out to be IDF veteran with PTSD • Smotrich to Netanyahu – ‘Give the order’ to conquer Gaza • ZAKA sends warning to Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli military vehicles patrol in Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, February 9, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Netanyahu declares war to resume if hostages not returned by Saturday

Netanyahu detailed Israel's next steps following the conclusion of the political and security cabinet meeting.

By AMICHAI STEIN, YAEL HALFON
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen over a background of Hamas terrorists and Israeli protesters (illustrative) (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
If Hamas does not release the hostages by Saturday noon, the hostage-ceasefire deal will end, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu detailed Israel's next steps following the conclusion of the political and security cabinet meeting, which convened Tuesday early afternoon to discuss Hamas's suspension of the hostages' release. 

"If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated," Netanyahu said, adding the decision had been reached unanimously by cabinet members.

Egypt offers 'comprehensive proposal' to rebuild Gaza after refusing refugees

Egypt's statement comes as Trump continues to press for his plan to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its population to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
U.S. President Trump meets with with Egypt's President el-Sisi in New York City, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Egypt plans to offer a "comprehensive proposal" to rebuild Gaza while ensuring Palestinians remain on their land, according to a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

French President Macron rejects US President Trump's Gaza proposal, calls to 'respect' Palestinians

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
French President Emmanuel Macron called for “respect” for Palestinians and their Arab neighbors, rejecting US President Donald Trump's proposal to "take over" Gaza in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

Suspected terrorist at Gaza border turns out to be IDF veteran with PTSD

Ynet reported that he was in deep psychological distress and had attempted to take his own life.

By MATHILDA HELLER
Israeli soldiers stand on a tank, ahead of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, January 16, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A suspicious individual found lying on the ground shouting 'Allahu Akhbar' in a Gaza border restricted zone was actually a former IDF combat soldier suffering from PTSD, Ynet first reported on Tuesday. The incident was independently confirmed by the Jerusalem Post.

Smotrich to Netanyahu – ‘Give the order’ to conquer Gaza, expel civilians

"The responsibility lies with Netanyahu, who is again delaying, again harming the process, again abandoning the hostages," Lapid said.

By ELIAV BREUER, MATHILDA HELLER
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of a map of Gaza (illustration). (photo credit: FLASH90/CANVA, REUTERS, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening to “give the order” to conquer Gaza and remove its citizens if Hamas did not comply with an ultimatum to return all of the remaining Israeli hostages before noon on Saturday.

ZAKA sends warning to Hamas: 'We were in hell, now it's your turn'

This came shortly after Hamas announced it was suspending Gaza hostage releases until further notice, citing alleged Israeli violations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Immersed in blood and identifying every extreme cruelty, yet they go home. ZAKA personnel clear bodies during the war. (photo credit: ZAKA Spokesperson)
In an unusual move, ZAKA addressed Hamas in a message in Arabic on X on Tuesday, saying, "Hamas - we were in hell, now it's your turn."

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 76 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal