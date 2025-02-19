IAF targets Assad regime weapons in Syria, Hamas to return four hostage bodies on Thursday
Israeli official confirms Hadar Goldin's body will be returned from Gaza next week • Hamas proposes release of all phase two hostages at once
IAF targets weapons linked to Assad regime in Syria
The Israel Air Force struck weapons belonging to the old Syrian regime in the Sasa region of southern Syria, the military reported on Tuesday.
Hamas proposes release of all phase two hostages at once
Israel's security cabinet has not yet authorized negotiations on the proposal.
Hamas has submitted a new proposal that would involve releasing all remaining hostages at once in phase two, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem announced on Tuesday night.
Israeli official: Body of Hadar Goldin will be returned from Gaza next week
Israeli families' advocacy successfully adds pre-October 7 captives, including fallen soldier Hadar Goldin, to hostage negotiations, with Goldin's body now expected to be returned next week.
The body of Hadar Goldin will not be returned to Israel this week, but rather towards the end of phase one next week, an Israeli official told Maariv on Tuesday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 73 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal