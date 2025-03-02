Israel seeks ceasefire extension as day 42 passes, US expedites aid to Israel
Rubio said he had used emergency authority to expedite the delivery of military assistance to Israel to its Middle East ally, now in a fragile ceasefire with Hamas militants in their war in Gaza.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday he had signed a declaration to expedite delivery of approximately $4 billion in military assistance to Israel.
Egypt will train Palestinian police to enforce security in Gaza as part of a reconstruction plan, aligning with the Palestinian Authority on governance efforts.
Egypt will train Palestinian police forces to be deployed in Gaza as part of their reconstruction plan, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated on Saturday, according to Egypt's State Information Service (SIS).
According to the statement, the prime minister was only updated on the night’s events at 6:29 AM on Saturday morning, after Hamas's attack had already begun.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a harsh statement on Saturday night in response to comments allegedly made by the IDF chief of staff regarding the performance of an intelligence officer in the prime minister's military secretariat on the night of October 7.
On the first day of the framework half of the living hostages and the remains of deceased hostages will be released.
Israel has decided to adopt the US's proposal for a temporary ceasefire spanning the Ramadan and Passover period, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday night.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal