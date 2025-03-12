Houthis vow to resume attacks on Israeli ships, IDF presence on Hermon protects from threats

Yonah Jeremy Bob narrating from the Syrian side of the Golan. (Credit: Yonah Jeremy Bob)

At 9,232 feet above sea level, I looked down on Syria, Lebanon, and Israel all at the same time.

But when I was looking down on Tuesday, I was looking down from the Syrian peak of Mount Hermon, which is far above the 6,690-foot peak of the Israeli Hermon that I have been on a few times.