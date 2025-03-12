Houthis vow to resume attacks on Israeli ships, IDF presence on Hermon protects from threats
Hamas aims to adopt ‘Hezbollah model’ in Gaza Strip • High Court of Justice denies order to resume electricity to Gaza • Israel, Lebanon to launch US-mediated talks
The 'ban on the passage of all Israeli ships' will continue 'until the crossings to the Gaza Strip are reopened and aid, food, and medicine are allowed in,' Saree added.
Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday they will attack any Israeli ship that violates the group's ban on Israeli vessels passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, effective immediately.
"For us, we will not be able to guarantee our security without this disarmament of Gaza Strip, of Hamas, of Islamic Jihad," Sa'ar said.
Hamas is ready "to take the 'Hezbollah model' and let someone else take care of the ruins they left behind in the Gaza strip," Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday.
Freed hostage Omer Wenkert recounted his harrowing captivity and survival in Gaza in his first interview since his release.
Freed Gaza hostage Omer Wenkert gave his first interview since his release from captivity to Channel 12 on Tuesday, where he shared his experiences and personal story.
Reporter's Notebook: At 9,232 feet above sea level, I looked down on Syria, Lebanon, and Israel all at the same time.
At 9,232 feet above sea level, I looked down on Syria, Lebanon, and Israel all at the same time.
At 9,232 feet above sea level, I looked down on Syria, Lebanon, and Israel all at the same time.

But when I was looking down on Tuesday, I was looking down from the Syrian peak of Mount Hermon, which is far above the 6,690-foot peak of the Israeli Hermon that I have been on a few times.
The judges of the High Court decided not to issue a temporary order to resume electricity to Gaza.
The High Court of Justice decided not to issue a temporary order to resume electricity to the Gaza Strip, Maariv reported on Tuesday evening.
Israel will return five Lebanese who were captured during the war back to Lebanon.
After US mediation, Israel and Lebanon will begin negotiations to resolve several disputes over areas across the border between the two countries, a source familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal