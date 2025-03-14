IDF arrests suspected infiltrators, Witkoff presents new hostage deal
IDF arrests suspected infiltrators near Jordanian border, gunfire exchanged
The IDF noted that there were individuals hit from the gunfire exchange but no casualties.
The IDF identified and arrested several suspects who crossed into Israeli terrority from the Jordanian border and engaged in a gunfire exchange with the troops, the military announced late on Thursday night.
Israel's military added that before their arrest, the suspects approached the IDF troops in a manner that posed a threat.
The troops responded to the threat with gunfire, the IDF said.
The IDF also noted that there were individuals hit from the gunfire exchange. However, there were no casualties among Israeli forces.
One hundred Druze sheikhs to be allowed into Israel from Syria to visit shrine - report
According to the security decision, over a hundred Druze sheikhs will be able to arrive in Israel from Syria and will be housed in Israel for one night.
Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the entry of over a hundred Druze sheikhs from Syria into Israel to visit the Nabi Shu'ayb shrine near Tiberias, Walla learned on Thursday.
Nabi Shu'ayb was an ancient Medinite prophet, and the most revered prophet in the Druze faith. Because Shu'ayb is often identified as Jethro, Moses's father in law, the shrine is sometimes referred to as Jethro's Tomb in English.
Every year, the Druze carry out a pilgrimage to the holy site, where, according to Druze tradition, the Prophet Shu'ayb is buried.
Ex-top FBI official to 'Post': When Iran-Hamas Oct. 7 threat really started - interview
'No matter what, Iran was going to ally with Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis,' Burns said.
Most of the world now knows that Iran gave critical and multifaceted support to Hamas, which enabled the October 7 invasion of Israel, but few know the story of how these two strange bedfellows came together unexpectedly decades before and what their alliance means for the future.
In an interview on Wednesday with The Jerusalem Post, one of the FBI's foremost counterterror experts, Lara Burns, said that the relationship was started by top Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzook during a trip to Tehran in 1992 and that the continuous alliance between the parties frames their common anti-Israel, anti-US, anti-democracy goals for the future as well.
IDF to demolish house of terrorist who carried out 2024 bombing
The IDF will demolish the Nablus home of terrorist Ja'far Muna, who carried out a bombing attack in Tel Aviv on August 18, 2024, the military announced on Thursday.
Muna carried out a serious terrorist attack using a powerful explosive device, which wounded an Israeli citizen, the military added.
Witkoff proposes new hostage release outline involving 50 day ceasefire
During this 50 day ceasefire period- which would end on April 20 - discussions would be carried out regarding the continuation of the deal.
Following US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Qatar, a new outline for an updated hostage-ceasefire proposal is on the table, a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
As part of the proposed outline, Hamas would release around five living hostages as well as the bodies of nine dead hostages. In exchange, Israel would allow a 50-day ceasefire, starting from March 1.
During this 50-day period - which would end on April 20 - discussions would be carried out regarding the continuation of the deal.
The source told the Post that they are "optimistic that agreements can be reached" and the "fact that the teams stayed in Qatar is a good sign."
IAF strikes terrorists attempting to plant explosives near IDF troops in Gaza
The Israeli air force struck several terrorists who were attempting to plant explosive devices near IDF troops in Gaza on Thursday, the military announced.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal