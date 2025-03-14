IDF arrests suspected infiltrators, Witkoff presents new hostage deal

IDF counterterrorism operation in the West Bank throughout the month of February 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The IDF identified and arrested several suspects who crossed into Israeli terrority from the Jordanian border and engaged in a gunfire exchange with the troops, the military announced late on Thursday night.

Israel's military added that before their arrest, the suspects approached the IDF troops in a manner that posed a threat.

The troops responded to the threat with gunfire, the IDF said.

The IDF also noted that there were individuals hit from the gunfire exchange. However, there were no casualties among Israeli forces.