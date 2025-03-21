Ronen Bar to end term as Shin Bet chief, US tells Israel to allow America to target Houthis alone

Family members and supporters of hostages stand outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, during a statement to the press demanding the return of all hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, in Jerusalem, March 18, 2025. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Speaking at the Unity Rally in Jerusalem on Thursday night, hostage families gathered to condemn the push to return to armed conflict with Hamas and insisted a continuation of the war could harm their loved ones.

"We must say this clearly: Returning to war could lead to hostages being accidentally harmed by our forces, or tortured and murdered by terrorists, and could result in losing the bodies of deceased hostages in the rubble," the attending families shared in a short statement. "This is not an outcome the Israeli people can accept."

The rally, held in Safra Square, saw thousands join in song, prayer, and a collective call to decision-makers to act, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.