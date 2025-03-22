IDF strikes two military bases in Syria, IAF intercepts Houthi missile





Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.

Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.

59 hostages remain in Gaza.

49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.

The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.

The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.

Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.

735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.



