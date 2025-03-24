IDF targets terrorist within Khan Yunis hospital, 1000 Gazans depart the strip in March
IDF strikes Hamas leadership as it expands invasion to Rafah in South, Beit Hanoun in North • US still searching for state to accept Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli cabinet told
US President Donald Trump's administration was searching for countries willing to absorb and resettle Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli ministers were told during a cabinet meeting held on Saturday.
IDF targets terrorist within Khan Yunis hospital
The IDF has significantly expanded its ground operations within the Gaza strip since March 18.
The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck a key Hamas terrorist who was operating within the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, they announced in a joint statement on Sunday.
Hamas is becoming more dangerous every day, citizen who warned of Oct. 7 says
Hayon claims Hamas now operates underground and records everything in real time. He also noted they smuggle weapons in ways the IDF can't detect.
Hamas has altered its combat strategy and is practicing ceaselessly, becoming more dangerous every day, says Rafael Hayon, a Netivot resident who warned the IDF about communications between Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in 2023.
Gaza exodus accelerates as 1,000 residents depart in March
COGAT reports a dramatic surge in voluntary departures from the Gaza Strip, with hundreds more expected weekly as medical patients, families, and dual citizens seek new beginnings abroad.
Since the beginning of March, a thousand Gazan civilians have left the enclave, N12 reported on Sunday.
An additional 600 people are expected to leave this week.Go to the full article >>
Several dead and injured in an air force strike near an UNRWA school - Arab report
Four people have been reported dead and several more injured in an air force strike in the southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported early Monday morning.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.