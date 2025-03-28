Einav Zangauker appeals to Hamas to protect her hostages, Hamas will not appoint replacement PM
Released hostage shares details of suffering, demands deal • PMO repeats accusation that Ronen Bar 'cost many lives' on Oct. 7
US proposes new offer to Hamas for release of American-Israeli Edan Alexander - report
The United States delivered a message to Hamas via Qatari intermediaries in an effort to release the American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, from captivity, according to a report on Thursday evening.Go to the full article >>
PMO repeats accusation that Ronen Bar 'cost many lives' on Oct. 7
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar knew about the threat of an attack as early as 4:30 am on October 7, the Prime Minister's Office alleged in a statement on Thursday, adding that his failure to take a "few simple, basic actions" cost "many lives, wounded and kidnapped."Go to the full article >>
'My heart and mind remain there': Released hostage shares details of suffering, demands deal
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky opened up about her ongoing feelings of survivor guilt, knowing she made it out of Gaza alive while others remain captive.
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky shared on Thursday details of her ongoing mental anguish and suffering following her abduction to Gaza and her ongoing ordeal trying to see her boyfriend Matan Zangauker returned from captivity.Go to the full article >>
Hostage mother Einav Zangauker appeals to Hamas to protect her son, other hostages
After 500+ days of captivity, Einav Zangauker addresses her son Matan's captors in both Hebrew and Arabic, asking them to protect hostages until a deal is reached
Einav Zangauker, mother of Gaza hostage Matan, recorded a message addressed to her son’s captors and US President Donald Trump on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Important facts
- Important facts 1