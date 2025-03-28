Einav Zangauker appeals to Hamas to protect her hostages, Hamas will not appoint replacement PM

SORT BY Latest Oldest

The United States delivered a message to Hamas via Qatari intermediaries in an effort to release the American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, from captivity, according to a report on Thursday evening.

Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar knew about the threat of an attack as early as 4:30 am on October 7, the Prime Minister's Office alleged in a statement on Thursday, adding that his failure to take a "few simple, basic actions" cost "many lives, wounded and kidnapped."

'My heart and mind remain there': Released hostage shares details of suffering, demands deal

Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky opened up about her ongoing feelings of survivor guilt, knowing she made it out of Gaza alive while others remain captive.

Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky, 31, who is originally from Mexico, kidnapped with her boyfriend during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, speaks as supporters and relatives of hostages held in Gaza gather in front of the White House, ahead of a Trump-Netanyahu meeting, February 4, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky shared on Thursday details of her ongoing mental anguish and suffering following her abduction to Gaza and her ongoing ordeal trying to see her boyfriend Matan Zangauker returned from captivity.

