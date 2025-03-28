Live Updates
Einav Zangauker appeals to Hamas to protect her hostages, Hamas will not appoint replacement PM

Released hostage shares details of suffering, demands deal • PMO repeats accusation that Ronen Bar 'cost many lives' on Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operating and concluding the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, March 23, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF troops operating and concluding the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, March 23, 2025.
US proposes new offer to Hamas for release of American-Israeli Edan Alexander - report

By WALLA!
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST/REUTERS)
The United States delivered a message to Hamas via Qatari intermediaries in an effort to release the American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, from captivity, according to a report on Thursday evening.

PMO repeats accusation that Ronen Bar 'cost many lives' on Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar knew about the threat of an attack as early as 4:30 am on October 7, the Prime Minister's Office alleged in a statement on Thursday, adding that his failure to take a "few simple, basic actions" cost "many lives, wounded and kidnapped."

'My heart and mind remain there': Released hostage shares details of suffering, demands deal

Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky opened up about her ongoing feelings of survivor guilt, knowing she made it out of Gaza alive while others remain captive.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky, 31, who is originally from Mexico, kidnapped with her boyfriend during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, speaks as supporters and relatives of hostages held in Gaza gather in front of the White House, ahead of a Trump-Netanyahu meeting, February 4, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky, 31, who is originally from Mexico, kidnapped with her boyfriend during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, speaks as supporters and relatives of hostages held in Gaza gather in front of the White House, ahead of a Trump-Netanyahu meeting, February 4, 2025.
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky shared on Thursday details of her ongoing mental anguish and suffering following her abduction to Gaza and her ongoing ordeal trying to see her boyfriend Matan Zangauker returned from captivity. 

Hostage mother Einav Zangauker appeals to Hamas to protect her son, other hostages

After 500+ days of captivity, Einav Zangauker addresses her son Matan's captors in both Hebrew and Arabic, asking them to protect hostages until a deal is reached

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Einav Zangauker. (photo credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)
Einav Zangauker.
Einav Zangauker, mother of Gaza hostage Matan, recorded a message addressed to her son’s captors and US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

