Hamas says it is studying Gaza proposal, IDF Chief of Staff intends to curb reservists protest
Netanyahu speaks to mothers of Gaza hostages • Iran resumes smuggling arms to Hezbollah via Beirut’s port
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the mothers of Gaza hostages Tamir Nimrodi, Avinatan Or, and Eitan Horn, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday night.
Hamas said on Monday it was studying the proposal it received from mediators for a ceasefire in Gaza, adding it will submit its response "as soon as possible."
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir held a discussion with staff regarding the letters sent from IDF reservists condemning the return to fighting in Gaza, the N12 news site reported on Monday.
A recent report claimed that Iran has been relying on direct maritime smuggling routes to Lebanon or through an intermediary country.
A Western intelligence source told The Jerusalem Post that Tehran had made several attempts to smuggle weapons from Iran to Hezbollah by sea via the Port of Beirut.
Hostage deal talks stall as Israel, Hamas clash over guarantees to end war
The main point of contention between Israel and Hamas centers around the terror group's demand for guarantees to end the war.
The gaps in indirect talks between Hamas and Israel over a potential hostage deal in Gaza "are still significant," an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
59 hostages remain in Gaza.
49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.