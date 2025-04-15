Hamas says it is studying Gaza proposal, IDF Chief of Staff intends to curb reservists protest

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the mothers of Gaza hostages Tamir Nimrodi, Avinatan Or, and Eitan Horn, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday night.

Hamas said on Monday it was studying the proposal it received from mediators for a ceasefire in Gaza, adding it will submit its response "as soon as possible."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir held a discussion with staff regarding the letters sent from IDF reservists condemning the return to fighting in Gaza, the N12 news site reported on Monday.

Iran resumes smuggling arms to Hezbollah via Beirut’s port

A recent report claimed that Iran has been relying on direct maritime smuggling routes to Lebanon or through an intermediary country.

Beirut Port, one of the largest and busiest ports in the Eastern Mediterranean, shows traces of Beirut 2020 port explosion on October 10, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon. The city, which located on the eastern Mediterranean coast, has a population of over 1.5 million. (photo credit: Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A Western intelligence source told The Jerusalem Post that Tehran had made several attempts to smuggle weapons from Iran to Hezbollah by sea via the Port of Beirut. Go to the full article >>

