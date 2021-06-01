After COVID-19, Italy invites Israelis back with its foods and wines

In order to celebrate Italian National Day on June – also known as the Day of the Republic, to mark the anniversary of the establishment of a democratic government after World War II – the Italian Government Tourist Board has organized a virtual festival offering cooking classes, wine tastings and documentaries about some of the country’s most beloved regions, from Campania to Puglia.

The festival – Yesh! Italia – is taking place between Tuesday and Friday.

“We wanted to celebrate the opening to Israeli tourists,” said Clelia Di Consiglio, the board’s representative in Israel.

Israelis – also those who are not vaccinated or recovered - can now travel to Italy just by presenting a negative PCR test. No quarantine is required.

However, Di Consiglio said that the while Israelis are always interested in visiting Italy, the fact that families cannot travel with children, unless they are willing to have them quarantine when they come back – as Israel demands from all unvaccinated people returning from abroad – makes traveling difficult.

“In addition, there are not many flights available yet, although this is supposed to change soon,” she said.

New directs flights from Tel Aviv to Milan and Rome operated by Wizz Air have already launched. In the next few weeks, other low cost airlines – such as RyanAir and EasyJet – are set to resume their flights, as well as the two national carriers El Al and Alitalia.

“We are seeing that Israelis who do not have problems with children are booking and the first flights seemed to be pretty full,” Di Consiglio said.

In the meantime, Israelis can enjoy the cooking session on how to prepare a pizza, pasta or the typical sfogliatelle.

“I believe that Israelis are missing Italy a lot,” Di Consiglio said.