After COVID-19, Italy invites Israelis back with its foods and wines

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 1, 2021 19:02
Pizza Margherita is prepared in a wood-fired oven at L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Naples, Italy December 6, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA)
On May 16, Italy was one of the first countries in Europe to open its borders to Israeli tourists after the long year of the pandemic. A few weeks later, the country is ready to remind Israelis how much it has to offer using some of its best arguments: food, wines and beautiful landscapes.
In order to celebrate Italian National Day on June – also known as the Day of the Republic, to mark the anniversary of the establishment of a democratic government after World War II – the Italian Government Tourist Board has organized a virtual festival offering cooking classes, wine tastings and documentaries about some of the country’s most beloved regions, from Campania to Puglia.
The festival – Yesh! Italia – is taking place between Tuesday and Friday.
“We wanted to celebrate the opening to Israeli tourists,” said Clelia Di Consiglio, the board’s representative in Israel.
Israelis – also those who are not vaccinated or recovered - can now travel to Italy just by presenting a negative PCR test. No quarantine is required.
However, Di Consiglio said that the while Israelis are always interested in visiting Italy, the fact that families cannot travel with children, unless they are willing to have them quarantine when they come back – as Israel demands from all unvaccinated people returning from abroad – makes traveling difficult.
“In addition, there are not many flights available yet, although this is supposed to change soon,” she said.
New directs flights from Tel Aviv to Milan and Rome operated by Wizz Air have already launched. In the next few weeks, other low cost airlines – such as RyanAir and EasyJet – are set to resume their flights, as well as the two national carriers El Al and Alitalia.
“We are seeing that Israelis who do not have problems with children are booking and the first flights seemed to be pretty full,” Di Consiglio said.
In the meantime, Israelis can enjoy the cooking session on how to prepare a pizza, pasta or the typical sfogliatelle.
“I believe that Israelis are missing Italy a lot,” Di Consiglio said.


Tags Tourism wine food italy
