After Mt. Meron: Anti-Netanyahu protesters to hold 'silent fury' vigil

Following the tragedy at Mount Meron Lag Ba'omer celebrations in which 45 people were killed and over 150 injured in a stampede, anti-Netanyahu protest organizations will hold a silent protest and vigil in front of the Prime Minister's Residence on Saturday. "This is a national tragedy that demands personal reckoning," said protest organizations. "Government corruption is costing human lives." The organizations called for a national investigation committee to be founded and examine the officials charged with running the event."Government corruption and the alliance between the accused [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and ultra-Orthodox political parties that allowed for the event cost human lives once again," said the Crime Minister protest organization which sent condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the wellbeing of those injured.The protest organizations will hold the vigil in solidarity with the victims and will light memorial candles in their honor. Organizers called the gathering a display of silent fury that will be held to demand the removal of "the accused."Protesters will meet at the Knesset and silently march to the residence on Balfour street.
