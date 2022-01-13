It is tragedy after tragedy for the IDF in 2022 - analysis

Four officers in the Israeli military have died in tragic accidents in less than a week. It seems that in the New Year, tragedy is chasing tragedy in the IDF.

Just last week, two Israeli Air Force (IAF) pilots, Major Chen Fogel and Lt.-Col. Erez Sachyani, died when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea just off the coast of Haifa.

Late last night Maj. Ofek Aharon and 26-year-old Maj. Itamar Elharar were killed by another officer in the same unit, the elite Egoz commando unit, who was nearby and misidentified the officers as possible terrorists who had infiltrated the base.

It is an awful way to start 2022, and an awful beginning to Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi’s last year in office.

The two tragedies come after the military released figures that showed a slight rise in the number of casualties in 2021, with a total of 31 soldiers losing their lives compared to 28 in 2020.

IDF paratroopers take part in a brigade drill at training area in the northern Golan Heights, on January 12, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Whenever you speak with the chief of staff, it is apparent that the welfare of soldiers is one of his top concerns, and the fact that four officers have been killed in less than a week will likely push him to thoroughly investigate both deadly incidents.

He must, because not only is there already a decrease in the motivation of Israelis to join the military, especially in combat units, but public trust in the IDF has decreased over the past year with only 78 percent of Jewish Israelis saying that they had “very much or quite a lot” of trust in the military.

For comparison's sake, just two years earlier, 90 percent of Jewish Israelis said they trusted the army.

If people don’t trust the military, why would they send their sons and daughters to join combat units and put their lives at risk?

The preliminary investigation into the helicopter tragedy has found that a fire broke out in the left engine, causing a power failure and eventually leading it to crash just off the coast. Meanwhile, initial reports from the friendly fire accident say that the officers set out on patrol in two groups, without any coordination ahead of time or radio to alert them of other’s presence.

They were two very different, but very serious events.

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav told Kan Radio on Thursday morning that there have been several incidents of friendly fire in the past and the loss of “the two commanders-our best- is a painful loss. Every few years such an event happens by accident. When it comes to fighters and officers in elite units, it hurts even more.”

Last February 22-year-old Staff Sgt. Yonatan Granot was killed after another soldier on his base accidentally fired a Ruger rifle without checking to see whether or not it was loaded. The soldier is currently facing trial for reckless manslaughter.

But that tragic incident is very different than what happened overnight in the West Bank.

The Nabi Musa training area is just south of Jerusalem and off the road that leads to the Dead Sea. It is frequently used by infantry units and Armored Corps for combat training. There are Palestinian and Bedouin villages nearby which require the soldiers to be on alert during training sessions, and even after.

The night before, the troops had powerful night vision equipment stolen from them. It’s something that the military has been struggling with for years.

Thousands of arms and ammunition including assault rifles and other firearms, grenades and explosives, have been stolen from IDF bases and firing ranges over the years, especially in the south and the West Bank.

Two months ago the military announced that it was loosening its open-fire regulations, allowing troops to use live fire against suspected thieves on military bases. Until now, troops could only open fire if their lives were in immediate danger. The new regulations allow soldiers to use deadly force against thieves on military bases, at firing ranges, and along the southern borders.

Speaking to reporters, the Head of the Central Command Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs said that there was no connection to the recent changes in the protocols.

“It doesn’t matter if the rules of engagement were stricter or looser. This was a decision made in seconds, in less than a second,” he said.

But is that true?

Would the officer have opened fire if the regulations had not been changed? Could this tragic accident have been avoided?