The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

It is tragedy after tragedy for the IDF in 2022 - analysis

Two deadly accidents in less than a week mark an awful beginning to IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi’s last year in office.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 16:11

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2022 16:12
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visits the scene of the fatal terror attack which claimed the life of Yehuda Dimentman on Thursday, December 16, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visits the scene of the fatal terror attack which claimed the life of Yehuda Dimentman on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Four officers in the Israeli military have died in tragic accidents in less than a week. It seems that in the New Year, tragedy is chasing tragedy in the IDF.
Just last week, two Israeli Air Force (IAF) pilots, Major Chen Fogel and Lt.-Col. Erez Sachyani, died when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea just off the coast of Haifa.
Late last night Maj. Ofek Aharon and 26-year-old Maj. Itamar Elharar were killed by another officer in the same unit, the elite Egoz commando unit, who was nearby and misidentified the officers as possible terrorists who had infiltrated the base.
It is an awful way to start 2022, and an awful beginning to Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi’s last year in office.
The two tragedies come after the military released figures that showed a slight rise in the number of casualties in 2021, with a total of 31 soldiers losing their lives compared to 28 in 2020. 
IDF paratroopers take part in a brigade drill at training area in the northern Golan Heights, on January 12, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) IDF paratroopers take part in a brigade drill at training area in the northern Golan Heights, on January 12, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Whenever you speak with the chief of staff, it is apparent that the welfare of soldiers is one of his top concerns, and the fact that four officers have been killed in less than a week will likely push him to thoroughly investigate both deadly incidents.
He must, because not only is there already a decrease in the motivation of Israelis to join the military, especially in combat units, but public trust in the IDF has decreased over the past year with only 78 percent of Jewish Israelis saying that they had “very much or quite a lot” of trust in the military. 
For comparison's sake, just two years earlier, 90 percent of Jewish Israelis said they trusted the army.
If people don’t trust the military, why would they send their sons and daughters to join combat units and put their lives at risk?
The preliminary investigation into the helicopter tragedy has found that a fire broke out in the left engine, causing a power failure and eventually leading it to crash just off the coast. Meanwhile, initial reports from the friendly fire accident say that the officers set out on patrol in two groups, without any coordination ahead of time or radio to alert them of other’s presence.
They were two very different, but very serious events.
IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav told Kan Radio on Thursday morning that there have been several incidents of friendly fire in the past and the loss of “the two commanders-our best- is a painful loss. Every few years such an event happens by accident. When it comes to fighters and officers in elite units, it hurts even more.”
Last February 22-year-old Staff Sgt. Yonatan Granot was killed after another soldier on his base accidentally fired a Ruger rifle without checking to see whether or not it was loaded. The soldier is currently facing trial for reckless manslaughter.
But that tragic incident is very different than what happened overnight in the West Bank.
The Nabi Musa training area is just south of Jerusalem and off the road that leads to the Dead Sea. It is frequently used by infantry units and Armored Corps for combat training. There are Palestinian and Bedouin villages nearby which require the soldiers to be on alert during training sessions, and even after. 
The night before, the troops had powerful night vision equipment stolen from them. It’s something that the military has been struggling with for years. 
Thousands of arms and ammunition including assault rifles and other firearms, grenades and explosives, have been stolen from IDF bases and firing ranges over the years, especially in the south and the West Bank. 
Two months ago the military announced that it was loosening its open-fire regulations, allowing troops to use live fire against suspected thieves on military bases. Until now, troops could only open fire if their lives were in immediate danger. The new regulations allow soldiers to use deadly force against thieves on military bases, at firing ranges, and along the southern borders.
Speaking to reporters, the Head of the Central Command Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs said that there was no connection to the recent changes in the protocols.
“It doesn’t matter if the rules of engagement were stricter or looser. This was a decision made in seconds, in less than a second,” he said.
But is that true?
Would the officer have opened fire if the regulations had not been changed? Could this tragic accident have been avoided?


Tags Israel IDF IDF Soldiers accident Aviv Kohavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by