The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Knesset speaker Mickey Levy becomes first top Israeli to meet with Olaf Scholz

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy addressed concerns over the rise of antisemitism, Gaza issues, and Iran's nuclearization with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 18:41

Updated: JANUARY 26, 2022 18:42
KNESSET SPEAKER Mickey Levy: We cannot lose our state to baseless hatred. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
KNESSET SPEAKER Mickey Levy: We cannot lose our state to baseless hatred.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy met with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday, becoming the first senior Israeli figure to meet Scholz since he took over for Angel Merkel on December 8.

Levy asked Scholz for help in bringing about the release of Israeli soldiers' bodies and citizens being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

"In light of the past success of German mediators in exchanges of captives, we would appreciate additional assistance," Levy said. 

On the Iranian issue, Levy said Israel cannot accept the Islamic Republic developing nuclear weapons and stressed the importance of Germany in the process of preventing Iran's nuclearization.  

Levy thanked Scholz for Germany's uncompromising efforts to maintain the memory of the Holocaust and in the war against antisemitism. The Knesset speaker expressed concern over the rise of antisemitism around the world, especially in Europe. 

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021 (credit: REUTERS) Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)

The speaker represented Israel at a memorial ceremony at the Wannsee villa, where the Nazis decided 80 years ago on the “Final Solution to the Jewish question” in which the Jews of German-occupied Europe were deported to occupied Poland and murdered. 

Levy will become the first Knesset speaker to ever address the plenum of the Bundestag as part of events marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday’s anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.



Tags Hamas Holocaust germany israeli knesset Knesset members
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by