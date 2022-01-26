Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy met with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday, becoming the first senior Israeli figure to meet Scholz since he took over for Angel Merkel on December 8.

Levy asked Scholz for help in bringing about the release of Israeli soldiers' bodies and citizens being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"In light of the past success of German mediators in exchanges of captives, we would appreciate additional assistance," Levy said.

On the Iranian issue, Levy said Israel cannot accept the Islamic Republic developing nuclear weapons and stressed the importance of Germany in the process of preventing Iran's nuclearization.

Levy thanked Scholz for Germany's uncompromising efforts to maintain the memory of the Holocaust and in the war against antisemitism. The Knesset speaker expressed concern over the rise of antisemitism around the world, especially in Europe.

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)

The speaker represented Israel at a memorial ceremony at the Wannsee villa, where the Nazis decided 80 years ago on the “Final Solution to the Jewish question” in which the Jews of German-occupied Europe were deported to occupied Poland and murdered.

Levy will become the first Knesset speaker to ever address the plenum of the Bundestag as part of events marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday’s anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.