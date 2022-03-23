Shlomo Filber: Benjamin Netanyahu's downfall or escape? - analysis

In some ways the fate of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the balance of power for the entire Israeli political system comes down to a meeting he had with Shlomo Filber shortly after June 7, 2015.

Did Netanyahu hatch the Bezeq side of the media bribery scheme at the heart of Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair, in that meeting, or not?

On Wednesday, the prosecution landed key punches with precision which could certainly lead to Netanyahu’s conviction.

This would make sense, since it was this meeting which finally flipped former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit from a wall protecting Netanyahu to a decision to turn on his former boss and sponsor, and to indict him for bribery.

For much of Wednesday, Filber provided the goods.

Israeli businessman, Shaul Elovitch arrives for a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on March 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

He is the only prosecution witness who can say, and in fact did testify on Wednesday that Netanyahu gave him three specific orders to help Shaul Elovitch’s Bezeq, eventually allegedly benefiting Elovitch to the tune of NIS 1.8 billion, despite criticism from the professional government experts.

Filber also connected the dots between himself, Netanyahu and former communications ministry chief-of-staff and Netanyahu loyalist Eitan Tzafrir, who gave Filber more specific dates and orders on how to please Elovitch.

But that is only part of what happened Wednesday. There were three major departures Filber made from his testimony which could be escape hatches for Netanyahu to obtain an acquittal despite the charges.

These three departures seemed to be carefully constructed by Filber (and presumably his personal lawyer) to both abide by his plea deal in which he cannot contradict earlier testimony, but also try to help Netanyahu, by adding some new points which dilute the charges.

First, he said that Netanyahu had put more emphasis on helping Elovitch cope with attempts to reform the telecommunications sector in a way that would enhance competition – as opposed to the Bezeq-YES merger, which he said was secondary.

Although Filber did not backtrack from saying Netanyahu pressed him to get the Bezeq-YES merger approved, creating a hierarchy in which this was less important could water down the prosecution’s narrative, which says it was the most critical element.

Second, Filber said that when Netanyahu gave him the orders to please Bezeq, his emphasis was on Bezeq’s policies, as opposed to pleasing Elovitch.

This change could have proven disastrous to the prosecution as Netanyahu’s main defense is that he believed the policies which helped Elovitch were also the right policies – despite objections from the government professional echelon.

Luckily for the prosecution, when prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh offered up a veiled threat that such an answer might violate his plea deal, Filber backed off.

With his voice shaking, and appearing suddenly nervous and oppressed, Filber affirmed the earlier response he had given to the police, saying that Netanyahu’s emphasis was on pleasing Elovitch, regardless of the specific policy.

However, having to threaten Filber in front of the judges to get him to give the desired answer could carry a price when they judge whether he is speaking freely or under duress.

Third and most importantly, Filber added reasons for his motivations for advancing Bezeq policies besides pleasing Netanyahu.

True, he carefully avoided contradicting his earlier testimony to police that one motivation for helping Bezeq was to please Netanyahu.

In affirming that pleasing Netanyahu was one of the motivations he again skirted violation of his plea deal, which could land him in jail.

But he added two new motivations which could dilute the prosecution’s case and provide Netanyahu with an alibi.

Filber essentially said that he also helped Bezeq for his own personal success and because aspects of helping Bezeq made sense on a policy level.

Returning to the idea that Netanyahu believed the policies helping Elovitch and Bezeq were also good policy – against the government experts’ advice – he indirectly frames this narrative as valid.

For the prosecution to win, it is not enough to prove their theory of the case. They also need to pretty much prove that any defense alibi is ridiculous and not believable.

Filber also made other narrative contradictions which could provide some ammunition for the defense to try to undermine his credibility, but the net result of Wednesday’s testimony is still a win for the prosecution.

They got Filber to court healthy and alive (unlike Israel Hayom owner Sheldon Adelson who was a key witness for Case 2000, but died before his day in court) and he did not recant any major elements of the prosecution’s case against Netanyahu.

In this way, Wednesday may later be looked upon as the day Netanyahu’s conviction was sealed.

However, Filber’s departures from the script could create enough doubt in the minds of the judges for Netanyahu to come out ahead.