Why are top officials in the defense and intelligence establishment starting to question how much of a positive effect the Abraham accords will have on the Palestinian issue?

If you had asked a number of top generals and former intelligence chiefs, including Tamir Pardo, Shabtai Shavit and others what the Abraham Accords' impact would be on the Palestinians, before the accords were signed, most would have said that there would be a positive impact.

For many years before the accords were signed some of these top officials were calling for a regional approach in which Egypt, the Saudis and other major Sunni countries all gang up together on the Palestinians to get them to sign on the dotted line to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cease being a distraction and destabilizing force for the region.

Despite PA President Mahmoud Abbas' initial anger at the accords, there was also significant positivity initially that within a certain amount of time the accords would move the Palestinians toward a more flexible approach to resolving the conflict with Israel.

However, after nearly two years have passed since the first accords deal with the UAE in August 2020, there has been little to no progress with the Palestinians.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, receives at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi the Abraham Accords Delegation of Evangelical Business and Media Leaders, Apr. 27, 2022 (credit: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation via ALL ARAB NEWS)

The accords did not prevent a new war with Gaza in May 2021 or the current new terror wave.

Questions have returned about whether the accords really made any difference at all on the Palestinian issue or whether a return to conventional direct diplomacy is necessary.

None of this is to belittle the significant accomplishments of the accords.

They certainly have advanced Israeli relations with several moderate Arab Sunni States.

The benefits of each of those individual expanded relations have been clear and concrete.

In addition, the wider impact of the accords has further isolated Iran in the region.

However, whether it was Pardo or former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot or other top defense and intelligence officials in recent days and weeks, taking stock is occurring in the defense establishment regarding the Palestinian issue.

On Tuesday, Pardo went so far as to say that some current Sunni allies of Israel may not be reliable long term especially if the Palestinian issue is not resolved.

Former national security council chief Giora Eiland said that the Saudis could just as well turn back toward Iran as move forward toward normalizing with Israel.

All of the defense officials admitted that the Palestinian issue is off the front pages for the time being.

The simple political fact is that if the two alternative governments for Israel are a Benjamin Netanyahu government or the current mixed government, including a variety of right-wing parties, there is little political ability to move forward with the Palestinians.

Yet, even if the public is disengaged from the issue, security and intelligence chiefs see the issue staring them in the face as they continue to cope with the fallout of the most recent Gaza war and the current terror wave.

This could explain why some of these officials are making bigger noise about the Palestinian issue even if the general public is less attuned to it.

On the road to trying to grab the public's attention, one of the boxes which these defense chiefs will need to check would be to explain to the public why a deal is still needed with the Palestinians despite the Abraham Accords.

Whether the defense chiefs have any chance of truly gaining public attention on the issue is anyone's guess.

But it is clear that some of them are starting to make a sustained push to get some of that attention.