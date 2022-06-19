The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PM Bennett: Zero tolerance for rockets from Gaza

The prime minister’s remark came after one rocket was launched into Israel, and the IDF struck back at what it said was a workshop for manufacturing weaponry.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 12:59
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 26, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 26, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel is seeking to allow residents of the South to live a quiet life while preventing Hamas from growing stronger in Gaza, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

“Unlike in the past, we are not making excuses for the terrorists,” Bennett said. “We’re not calling them rebels [against Hamas] or [saying there was] an electrical short. As far as we are concerned, Hamas is the address.”

“Unlike in the past, we are not making excuses for the terrorists”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

The prime minister’s remark came after one rocket was launched into Israel, and the IDF struck back at what it said was a workshop for manufacturing weaponry.

Bennett pointed out that Gazan terrorists only shot seven rockets into Israel in the past year, with no people injured, making it the quietest year on record since Israel evacuated the coastal enclave in 2005.

“When this government was established, we changed our policy towards Hamas, in several dimensions,” Bennett stated. “We immediately stopped the transfer of suitcases of dollars to Hamas and moved from a policy of accepting rocket fire on Israelis to one of zero tolerance.”

Bennett said he “insists on total quiet for the residents of Ashkelon, Sderot and the Gaza envelope.”

Fires burn close to the Gaza border after incendiary balloons were launched from inside the strip, August 6, 2021 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)Fires burn close to the Gaza border after incendiary balloons were launched from inside the strip, August 6, 2021 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)

The government wants to continue to allow the residents of Israel’s South to live quietly and safely while preventing Hamas from growing stronger.

“In the past, we would buy temporary quiet, but the price was a stronger [Hamas]. The strengthening is very slow, the slowest it has been in years, because we closed the ways of bringing in weapons from Rafah, in cooperation with Egypt and the US,” the prime minister explained.

The government also views the residents of Gaza and Hamas differently, allowing more Gazans to work in Israel, Bennett said. Defense Minister Benny Gantz shelved a plan to further increase work permits in Israel for 2,000 Gazans was shelved after the recent rocket attack.

Bennett also repeated the warning against Israelis visiting Turkey, especially Istanbul, due to an attempt by Iran to attack them.

“Israel’s security branches are acting to thwart terror attempts before they are put into action,” he said. “We will continue to strike those who send terrorists…Our new rule is, whoever sends [terrorists] will pay.”

At the same time, he said, Israelis should take personal responsibility for their own security and not fly to Turkey unless it is necessary, because it is still dangerous for them.



Tags Benny Gantz Naftali Bennett Terrorism Politics gaza strip security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by