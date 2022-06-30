Violence breaks out at Western Wall after boy blows nose on Siddur page

Rosh Hodesh prayer services on Thursday have again turned violent at the Western Wall: Prayer books were torn, young haredim (ultra-Orthodox) whistled in order to disturb the egalitarian service and a young boy blew his nose with a torn holy piece of paper.

In honor of the Jewish month of Tammuz, Rosh Chodesh (new month) prayers took place at Ezrat Israel, the egalitarian prayer section at the Kotel. A large group of haredi youth arrived there with whistles and disturbed the prayer at the plaza.

A few of the demonstrators tore siddurim (prayer books) that were published by the Conservative Movement in Israel and one teen was photographed blowing his nose into a page torn from one of them.

"Once again we are witnessing horrific images from the Western Wall,” said director of the Masorti (Israeli Conservative) movement Rakefet Ginsberg. “Ezrat Israel is intended for egalitarian prayer. It is impossible that worshipers praying there need to feel fear for their own safety.”

Rabbi Arie Hasit, a Conservative rabbi who was leading a Bar Mitzvah service for an American boy at the plaza wrote on Facebook that “It is difficult for me to find the words to describe my experience this morning at Ezrat Israel. I hoped that the charming, shy, but determined young boy wouldn’t be exposed to hatred,” he said about the Bar Mitzvah boy he accompanied.

A haredi boy protests at the Egalitarian prayer section of the Western Wall by blowing a whistle and disrupting prayer. (credit: MASORTI MOVEMENT)

“Instead, he received shouts from dozens of children and teenagers with whistles calling him a Christian. There were chants saying that he was a Nazi.

“An American boy who wanted to celebrate reaching the age of observance," Hasit wrote. "A boy who chose to get his aliyah (ascendance) to the Torah in Israel; In the presence of his parents, grandparents and extended family. The boy was amazing; It happened beautifully, and he did not make a single mistake, despite the disturbances.”

The rabbi wrote that he is “broken,” and that “Some people hate me and are willing to hurt me because my Judaism is different from their Judaism.”

Women of the Wall hold up a sign reading ''Prime Minister Lapid, implement the Western Wall outline!'' (credit: WOMEN OF THE WALL)

Women of the Wall protest

In addition, Women of the Wall (WoW) reported that they, too, were disturbed during their prayer service at the main prayer plaza at the Wall. They arrived at the Kotel with signs calling on incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid to “Implement the Western Wall outline!” The prayer service was held on the fifth anniversary of the cancellation of the Western Wall compromise.

According to WoW, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation “discriminated between those who entered the plaza and allowed the entry of ultra-Orthodox worshipers over the entry of WoW members, while delaying the group for a long time.”

"Inside the Western Wall plaza, Women of the Wall encountered severe violence against them, which was completely ignored by the Western Wall security guards.” Women of the Wall

"The Western Wall Heritage Foundation has once again proven that it discriminates between those who enter the Western Wall and clearly prefers the ultra-Orthodox worshipers over others who wish to pray there," said the group's CEO Yochi Rapaport. “Five years after the outline was revoked, incoming Prime Minister Lapid has the task of implementing the Western Wall outline.

"This is the time to take a historic step for the sake of the connection with Diaspora Jewry," she said: "for the sake of making the Western Wall a home for every Jew and for the sake of bringing peace and tranquility to this holy place."