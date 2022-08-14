The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem terror attack: Jewish world stands 'with victims of heinous act' - WJC President

“Jerusalem’s Old City holds sacred significance to Jews, Muslims and Christians and, sadly, it has again been turned into a site of tragedy," said World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 21:54
Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In response to yesterday evening’s terror attack in Jerusalem’s Old City that left eight injured, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said: “Jerusalem’s Old City holds sacred significance to Jews, Muslims and Christians and, sadly, it has again been turned into a site of tragedy.

“Tonight’s attack is a stark reminder that rocket fire from Gaza isn’t the only threat that the people of Israel face. They must constantly remain vigilant of the danger that might lurk around the next corner.
“The thoughts of the Jewish world are with the victims of this heinous act. We wish them the swiftest recovery possible,” he said. 

What happened in Jerusalem on Saturday night? 

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

At least eight people were wounded — two severely and five mildly and moderately, and a baby delivered by emergency C-section who is in serious but stable condition — in a shooting attack targeting a bus near King David's Tomb near the Western Wall on Saturday night. 

One of the wounded was a pregnant woman in her 30s who was shot in the stomach and is in serious condition. She underwent surgery at Shaare Zedek Medical Center during which the baby was delivered in an emergency C-section. The baby was reported to be in serious condition but stable.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Jerusalem confirmed that US citizens were among the victims of the terrorist attack, but had no further comment on the matter.



