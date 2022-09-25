The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Majority of Jewish Israelis oppose two-state solution - poll

32% of Jewish Israelis surveyed support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflcit while 57.5% oppose one, according to a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 03:47
Palestinian demonstrators protesting the arrest of tPalestinian militants clash with Palestinian security forces, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/FILE PHOTO)
Palestinian demonstrators protesting the arrest of tPalestinian militants clash with Palestinian security forces, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/FILE PHOTO)

The majority of Jewish Israelis oppose a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a poll conducted by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute revealed on Thursday.

The poll found that 32% of Jewish Israelis surveyed support a solution involving both a Jewish and a Palestinian state in the Land of Israel while 57.5% oppose such a resolution.

This comes after Prime Minister Yair Lapid delivered a controversial speech to the United Nations General Assembly saying Israel supports a two-state solution to the conflict.

Do Israelis think Israel can thwart a nuclear Iran without US help?

Regarding the ability of Israel to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, 49% of Israelis surveyed believe that Israel can attack Iran's nuclear plants even without support from the United States. This includes 55% of Jewish Israelis and 17% of Arab Israelis.

Palestinian protester gestures as IDF soldiers stand guard during a demonstration against Israeli settlements, in Masafer Yatta near Hebron in the West Bank, September 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)Palestinian protester gestures as IDF soldiers stand guard during a demonstration against Israeli settlements, in Masafer Yatta near Hebron in the West Bank, September 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Are Israelis optimistic about the New Year?

Regarding the upcoming Jewish New Year, 29% of Israelis surveyed believe that the coming year will be better than last year, 30% believe it will be mostly the same, 21% believe it will be worse and 20% replied that they do not know what the New Year will bring.

Among Arab Israelis, there has been a significant increase in the number that said the coming year will be worse than last year.

18.5% of Arab Israeli respondents said this in 2021, compared to 38% this year, while 18% of Jewish respondents believed the same, compared to 27% last year.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



