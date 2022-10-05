One dead, two injured in Nahariya shooting, hospital riot breaks out

An 18-year-old man, Vasim Kiyal, a resident of Jadeida-Macher, was killed in a shooting incident on Sderot Zalman Shazar in Nahariya, two others were moderately injured on Wednesday night.

MDA medical staff who were called to the scene of the incident gave them medical treatment and evacuated them to the Galilee Medical Center where the death of Kiyal was later pronounced.

Two other young men, from the murdered man's extended family, were moderately injured. Roadblocks were set up throughout the city and the police launched a hunt for the vehicle, which was later found burned near the settlement of Kalil in western Galilee. searches for the shooters continue.

Police forces arrived at the scene and began investigating the circumstances of the incident. At this point, the suspects are yet to be identified.

It is currently suspected that the shooting is related to a conflict between two Arab families in Nahariya, although the investigation is still in its early stages. No civilian casualties were reported.

"Another shooting incident that killed a young man from Arab society. This week we received proof that when the police want to, they arrest the killers on the same day, which is what happened in the case of the murder in Azor," The Center for the Fight against Violence and Crime in the National Committee for the Heads of Arab Authorities said in a statement.

"When this happens to young people from Arab communities, the police do nothing. We call on the police to invest all resources in finding the killers," they added.

Dozens of friends, family members assault hospital staff

After the hospital had pronounced the death of the 18-year-old man, dozens of family members and friends of the murdered man began to confront medical staff and on-site security personnel after finding out about his passing.

Security guards were called to the scene and, together with police officers, managed to calm the situation. Following the incident, the police arrested two suspects on suspicion of attacking police officers and security guards at the medical center.

Depending on the development of the investigation, the police will decide whether to ask for an extension on the detention of the suspects at the Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

"I take the incident of violence extremely seriously. I would also like to thank the police forces for their assistance and cooperation with our personnel," said the director of the medical center, Prof. Masad Barhoum.