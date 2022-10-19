The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

NGO appeals deportation of Armon Hanatziv terrorist e. Jerusalem family

Hamoked lawyer Dani Shenhar said the three Palestinians in question don't pose any security risk.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 14:11
The scene of a where a truck rammed in a group of Israeli soldiers, killing four in a suspected vehicle-ramming attack, in the Armon haNatsiv neighborhood of jerusalem. (photo credit: SEBI BERENS/FLASH90)
The scene of a where a truck rammed in a group of Israeli soldiers, killing four in a suspected vehicle-ramming attack, in the Armon haNatsiv neighborhood of jerusalem.
(photo credit: SEBI BERENS/FLASH90)

The NGO Hamoked on Wednesday appealed to the Jerusalem District Court to annul a lower court order supporting deportation of the east Jerusalem family members of the terrorist who killed four IDF soldiers in a ramming attack in Armon Hanatziv in 2017.

On September 28, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked sent a letter to Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev demanding that he deport multiple family members.

Shaked sent the demand following the September 20 ruling by a Special Appeals Court endorsing her decision to revoke their Israeli residency status

Even before the appeal, it was unclear if Shaked's letter to Bar Lev was a practical measure or a publicity stunt. 

It was also unclear to what extent she could force his hand to actually deport them simply because she succeeded at getting their residency status revoked or whether any actual removal would be in limbo and would not go forward given that Bar Lev and other key leaders in the transitional government may dispute Shaked's position.

AYELET SHAKED: Without a big, strong United Right there is no chance settlement annexation will happen (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)AYELET SHAKED: Without a big, strong United Right there is no chance settlement annexation will happen (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

For his part, Meretz MK Mossi Raz rejected Shaked's call saying that the family had done nothing wrong and that the interior minister was unjustly trying to punish them for the actions of another family member. "We do not deport people just to get Shaked a few more votes," he said.

"We do not deport people just to get Shaked a few more votes."

Mossi Raz

On September 20, Shaked said she was issuing a revocation order following a decision earlier in the day by the Special Appeals Court, which handles non-citizen's rights, including sometimes Palestinians and sometimes African migrants, saying that she had this authority.

"This is an important and significant step in the stubborn war I am waging against terrorists and their families and a significant deterrent," said Shaked.

The Armon Hanatziv ramming terror attack

In the 2017 attack, four soldiers were killed, and 17 wounded, when a flatbed truck driven by east Jerusalemite Fadi al-Qanbar rammed into a group of soldiers adjacent to the Armon Hanatziv promenade in southeastern Jerusalem.

Three female soldiers – 20-year-old Lt. Yael Yekutiel of Givatayim, 22-year-old Lt. Shir Hajaj of Ma’aleh Adumim, and 20-year-old Sec.-Lt. Shira Tzur of Haifa – and one male soldier, 20-year-old Sec.-Lt. Erez Orbach of Alon Shvut, were declared dead at the scene.

The proceedings date back to 2018.

The Population Immigration and Borders Authority has argued that the interior minister (which was Arye Deri when the case started) had the authority to cancel residency permits issued for West Bank Palestinians by the Civil Administration.

In particular, they said that the minister could cancel family reunification processes that were incomplete and which were the basis of the residency status in dispute.

The three Palestinians are second-degree relatives of Qanbar whose family reunification processes have not been completed.

PIBA argued that emergency rules gave the interior minister the right to cancel residency statuses in such cases both for clear and concrete security reasons and for other related reasons according to his discretion.    

In the appeal on Wednesday, Hamoked lawyer Dani Shenhar disputed PIBA’s position, saying the state has never tried to cancel residency in such circumstances and has no authority to do so.

He said that at most there is a legal basis to cancel residency of persons who are both linked to an attacker and where there is also concrete information that they themselves present some kind of a security risk.

Shenhar said that it is undisputed that none of the three Palestinians in question pose any security risk.

Moreover, Hamoked said that some of the family members’ reunification processes had been improperly dragged out for 17 years and that the fact that the process was incomplete could not be used against them now as a metaphorical legal sword.

Further, Shenhar said that the lower court ignored the relevant proportionality test, choosing residency revocation, the most aggressive possible measure, to address any minor concerns about the family.

In addition, the appeal said that the lower court was essentially endorsing revenge and general deterrence as a basis to revoke residency status.

This clearly violates prior High Court of Justice rulings which allow general deterrence to play a role in house demolitions, but not for revoking residency status, said Hamoked.  



Tags East Jerusalem Palestinians Terrorism Israeli Palestinian Conflict ayelet shaked Terror Attack Deportation Terrorist Car ramming
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by