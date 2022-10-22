The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PA demands end to Nablus ‘siege’ as gunmen continue to defy PA

Five Palestinian Authority cabinet members are scheduled to go to Nablus on Monday to examine the situation within the city.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 18:46
Palestinians clash with Palestinian security forces in Nablus, in the West Bank on September 20, 2022 (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinians clash with Palestinian security forces in Nablus, in the West Bank on September 20, 2022
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Five Palestinian Authority cabinet ministers are scheduled to arrive in Nablus on Monday to examine the situation in the city and its surrounding villages and towns in the aftermath of the closure imposed by the IDF on the area over the past two weeks.

The closure went into effect shortly after Palestinian terrorists shot and killed Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch, 21, from a passing vehicle near the village of Deir Sharaf, near Nablus.

The closure, which has isolated Nablus from its surrounding villages and towns, is part of an attempt by the IDF to curb the activities of the Lions’ Den armed group, which has claimed responsibility for a series of shooting attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians in the Nablus area over the past few weeks.

Attempts by the PA to talk the gunmen into handing over their weapons and joining the Palestinian security forces have thus been largely unsuccessful. The Lions’ Den group has vowed to continue its attacks in a direct challenge to the PA.

What kind of negative impact does it have on local residents?

PALESTINIAN YOUTHS clash with Israeli security forces in the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem, this week. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) PALESTINIAN YOUTHS clash with Israeli security forces in the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem, this week. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Local residents said on Saturday that the closure has had a negative impact on the economic situation in the city. The number of Arab Israelis who used to visit the city for shopping and dining has dropped significantly, they noted.

In Nablus alone, there are approximately 9,000 commercial and 29,000 industrial establishments, according to the Palestinian news agency Khaber Press.

The officials scheduled to visit Nablus are National Economy Minister Khaled Osaily, Transport and Communications Minister Assem Salem, Health Minister Mai al-Kaila, Public Works and Housing Minister Mohammed Ziara, and Labor Minister Nasri Abu Jaish.

The ministers will hold several meetings with leading personalities in Nablus to learn about the needs of the residents. They will then submit a detailed report to the PA government about the situation in the city and discuss ways to help the residents.

The decision to dispatch the ministers to Nablus came after many Palestinians criticized the PA government for its failure to step in to help the residents of the city and its surroundings.

The PA Foreign Ministry announced that it would organize a visit for foreign diplomats to Nablus on Wednesday to brief them on the economic hardships and as an expression of solidarity with the residents.

Several Palestinian factions said they too were planning to step up their protests in the coming days to exert pressure on the IDF to lift the “siege.”

The factions called on drivers to head to the IDF checkpoints and honk the horns of their vehicles to protest the closure. They also urged Palestinians from other parts of the West Bank to descend on Nablus in many buses as part of an effort to “break the siege.”

Some residents complained that the closure has affected the olive harvest season because many villages were unable to reach their fields. In addition, many villages and towns cut off from Nablus are said to be suffering from a shortage of basic food products.

An-Najah University in Nablus also decided to join the protests by launching a campaign titled “Besiege the Siege.”

An-Najah is the largest Palestinian University with nearly 20,000 students and 300 teachers.

The university appealed to the international community and human rights organizations to pressure Israel to lift all the restrictions imposed on the Nablus area.

In a statement issued over the weekend, several Palestinian political groups in Nablus said that the Israeli security measures have affected the educational, health, social and economic situation. The closure aims to “break us and end our existence,” the statement read.

Tayseer Nasrallah, a senior official with the ruling Fatah faction headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said that the Palestinians were determined to force Israel to “end the siege.”

“Breaking the siege imposed on the city is done by going to the checkpoints and opening them with a popular Palestinian will,” Nasrallah told the PA’s Voice of Palestine radio station, adding that thousands of residents are facing restrictions similar to those imposed by the IDF during the Second Intifada.”



Tags IDF Nablus Palestinian Authority Palestinians Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by